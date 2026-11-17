

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains tethered to the outlook on the tech sector. The looming earnings update and forward guidance from NVIDIA as well as the market debut of Anthropic are seen shaping the outlook on the tech sector and the artificial intelligence trade.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European markets are also trading deep in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a negative note. South Korea's KOSPI declined 2.6 percent.



The Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields eased across regions and tenors even as markets overwhelmingly expect a quarter percentage rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading close to the flatline. Gold has rallied mildly. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,380.60, down 0.45% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,393.30, down 0.32% Germany's DAX at 26,353.79, down 1.04% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,794.00, down 0.91% France's CAC 40 at 8,270.52, down 0.98% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,281.75, down 1.05% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 58,928.00, down 1.23% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,883.20, down 1.79% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,584.58, down 0.50% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,508.17, down 1.03% South Korea's KOSPI at 4,968.48, down 2.59%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 103.56, up 0.01% EUR/USD at 1.0991, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.3187, up 0.01% USD/JPY at 159.07, down 0.26% USD/CHF at 0.8388, down 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6734, down 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.098%, down 0.51% Germany at 3.3518%, down 0.92% France at 4.917%, down 0.67% U.K. at 5.3393%, down 0.55% Japan at 2.870%, down 0.62%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $92.51, up 0.08% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $84.45, down 0.02% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,859.27, up 0.16% Silver Futures (Dec) at $47.27, up 0.88%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,345.03, up 0.06% Ethereum at $1,810.29, up 0.75% BNB at $589.86, up 0.19% XRP at $0.9577, up 1.23% Solana at $72.43, up 2.25%



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