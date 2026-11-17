Original-Research: Pentixapharm Holding AG - from NuWays AG



17.11.2026 / 12:44 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



Classification of NuWays AG to Pentixapharm Holding AG Company Name: Pentixapharm Holding AG ISIN: DE000A40AEG0 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 7.20 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller

Q3 review: an extra dose of upside; chg.

Pentixapharm's Q3 update reinforces the BUY case ahead of PANDA's start and potential partnering in 2027. Regulatory preparations have advanced, new oncology data strengthen the opportunity beyond primary aldosteronism (PA), and the convertible extension provides greater financial flexibility. In detail:

PANDA's delayed start should have limited implications for long-term value. First-patient enrolment is now expected in Q1 2027, versus H2 2026 previously. Regulatory preparations have advanced: the FDA raised no concerns regarding the final protocol, central ethics approval was received in October and more than ten US sites have been selected for final contract negotiations. The subsequent study timetable should remain largely unchanged, with US launch still expected in 2030 (eNuW). Recruitment pace across the planned c. 325-patient study will therefore be more important for assessing the commercial timeline than the first-patient date alone. Early evidence of sustained recruitment should strengthen confidence in execution and support the shares.

Commercial partnering is expected around summer 2027 (eNuW: Q2), offering a potential re-rating catalyst. An agreement should provide external validation of PentixaFor's appeal and access to the commercial infrastructure needed to convert its diagnostic potential into market uptake. Potential upfront payments would also help fund further development and reduce reliance on additional equity. Recruitment progress should strengthen Pentixapharm's negotiating position by demonstrating that the programme is advancing towards registrational data.

PENTHERA adds a therapeutic opportunity beyond PA diagnostics. The programme combines PentixaFor imaging, which identifies disease, with PentixaTher, which delivers targeted radiation. The aim is to kill blood cancer cells and prepare the bone marrow for stem-cell transplantation, reducing reliance on high-dose chemotherapy and its associated toxicity. The initial focus is acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and multiple myeloma. The planned Phase I/II study already has FDA clearance, providing a development route towards a combined diagnostic and therapeutic franchise.

The initial market offers meaningful scale. Around 25,000 stem-cell transplants are performed annually for AML and multiple myeloma across Europe and the US, each requiring preparatory treatment. This provides a defined market for PENTHERA's targeted approach. The commercial opportunity spans both imaging and treatment, allowing partnerships covering either asset or the combined offering. This therapeutic potential remains outside our PA-based valuation, leaving clinical progress as additional upside.

Early patient data should strengthen the basis for an oncology development partnership. An imaging study in multiple myeloma has already shown that PentixaFor detected approximately three times as many cancer lesions as standard imaging (FDG PET). A separate hospital-led study has completed treatment of acute leukaemia patients with PentixaTher, with initial results expected in December 2026. These should provide early evidence on safety and activity against cancer, giving potential partners a clearer basis for assessing the therapeutic asset. Pentixapharm's own PENTHERA trial has yet to start, with PANDA remaining the priority for clinical investment. A development partner offers an attractive way to finance and execute the next study, sharing costs and responsibilities while creating scope for upfront funding well before product sales.

Q3 also demonstrates the benefit of the smaller organisational cost base. Personnel expenses fell to € 0.9m, with an EBITDA loss of € 2.4m, a net loss of € 2.5m and operating cash outflow of c. € 2.3m. The latter equates to an annualised run-rate of c. € 9.2m before PANDA enrolment ramps up. Confirmed FY26 net-loss guidance of c. € 13m compares with € 21.6m previously. The improvement includes c. € 3m of PANDA expenditure partly shifting into 2027, lower personnel expenses and c. € 3.7m mainly from eliminated amortisation following the BaFin corrections. Clinical spending should increase in 2027, supported by a leaner organisation. Meanwhile, the extension of its existing convertible bond strengthens Pentixapharm's position in partnering talks, pushing repayment to 2030. Funding is expected to last into 2028, excluding partnership proceeds.

Clinical execution and partnering remain the next opportunities for a re-rating. The core PentixaFor opportunity is unchanged, with broader PA screening supporting demand for a scalable alternative to invasive subtyping. Oncology progress offers additional upside outside the existing valuation. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged rNPV-based PT of € 7.20.



READ RESEARCH UPDATE



You can download the research here: pentixapharm-holding-ag-2026-11-17-previewreview-en-ae198

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research



Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News