Original-Research: Pentixapharm Holding AG - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Pentixapharm Holding AG
Q3 review: an extra dose of upside; chg.
Pentixapharm's Q3 update reinforces the BUY case ahead of PANDA's start and potential partnering in 2027. Regulatory preparations have advanced, new oncology data strengthen the opportunity beyond primary aldosteronism (PA), and the convertible extension provides greater financial flexibility. In detail:
You can download the research here: pentixapharm-holding-ag-2026-11-17-previewreview-en-ae198
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
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2436742 17.11.2026 CET/CEST