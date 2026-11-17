ATLANTA and LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced it was named the leading transportation management system (TMS) provider in North America in ARC Advisory Group's Transportation Management Systems Global Market Research (2025 - 2030) report. Descartes was also named the leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) and cloud-based hosting services for TMS.

Descartes was noted as the leading TMS provider in the following industries/retail categories:

Wholesale & Distribution: Characterized by high-frequency shipments, dynamic routing, and integration with warehouse and inventory systems tailored to distribution operations.

Home Improvement: Technology must support precise delivery scheduling, high-volume distribution and integration with retail and warehouse systems.

Department & General Merchandise: Efficient store replenishment, real-time delivery tracking, and coordination across multiple transportation modes for high-volume distribution networks.

Retail





Descartes was also named among the top TMS providers in the following industries/retail categories:

Electronics & Electrical

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverage

Grocery/Food & Beverage

Household & Personal Care

Apparel





The report cites several new advancements in Descartes' transportation management portfolio supporting domestic and international shipments across truckload, less-than-truckload, parcel, ocean and air modes:

AI-enabled freight brokerage platform: The October 2026 acquisition of Tai further expanded Descartes' AI-powered transportation management capabilities for freight brokers across truckload, less-than-truckload, drayage and cross-border operations.

The October 2026 acquisition of Tai further expanded Descartes' AI-powered transportation management capabilities for freight brokers across truckload, less-than-truckload, drayage and cross-border operations. AI agents that take on freight visibility follow-up: Descartes MacroPoint OpsForce is a suite of AI agents designed to automate freight visibility workflows, maintain tracking continuity, collect missing proof-of-delivery documents and reduce manual check calls.

Descartes MacroPoint OpsForce is a suite of AI agents designed to automate freight visibility workflows, maintain tracking continuity, collect missing proof-of-delivery documents and reduce manual check calls. Auditable, transparent carrier selection processes: Amidst rising regulatory scrutiny, the new AuditLog capability within Descartes MyCarrierPortal helps freight brokers, third party logistics service providers (3PLs) and shippers standardize carrier reviews, management oversight and time-stamped records of carrier-selection decisions.

Amidst rising regulatory scrutiny, the new AuditLog capability within Descartes MyCarrierPortal helps freight brokers, third party logistics service providers (3PLs) and shippers standardize carrier reviews, management oversight and time-stamped records of carrier-selection decisions. Growing global network behind smarter supply chain AI: The Descartes Global Logistics Network (Descartes GLN) combines the world's largest inter-enterprise supply chain network, 40+ years of real-world logistics data that reflects how supply chains actually operate, and deep domain expertise to ground AI innovation in real-world logistics execution and deliver measurable results.





"ARC's latest research recognizes the strength of our cloud-based transportation management solutions and the breadth of customers and industries we serve," said Andrew Wimer, Associate General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. "With Descartes, customers can manage freight more efficiently, strengthen carrier relationships and reduce exposure to risk. By expanding our capabilities through innovation and acquisitions, we're helping customers improve performance, automate routine work and make better-informed decisions across the shipment lifecycle."

The ARC report presents a comprehensive five-year (2025-2030) global market forecast and detailed analysis of leading TMS and fleet management providers based on extensive primary data and proprietary modeling.

Learn more about Descartes' transportation management solutions.

About ARC Advisory Group

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is a technology research and advisory firm serving the industrial, energy, infrastructure and supply chain sectors. ARC research combines primary supplier and end-user input, proprietary databases and secondary sources to produce market sizing, supplier market shares, forecasts, trend analysis and strategic guidance. Learn more at www.arcweb.com.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' transportation management solution offerings and the potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance achievements or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed under "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities in Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.