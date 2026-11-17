

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co (DIS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.612 billion, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $1.313 billion, or $0.73 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.346 billion or $1.77 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $25.947 billion from $22.464 billion last year.



Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.612 Bln. vs. $1.313 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $25.947 Bln vs. $22.464 Bln last year.



FISCAL 2027 GUIDANCE: Adjusted EPS: We continue to expect double-digit growth in adjusted EPS, excluding the impact of the 53 week. We estimate that the 53 week contributed approximately $0.17 to adjusted EPS in fiscal 2026.



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