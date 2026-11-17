Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Lynx Resources Corp. (CSE: LYNX) ("Lynx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the induced polarization and resistivity survey (the "IP Survey") component of its Phase 1 exploration program at the Turner's Ridge Property (the "Property") in western Newfoundland. The Phase 1 exploration program is being conducted based on the recommendations outlined in the technical report for the Property prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). A copy of the technical report can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Simcoe Geoscience Limited ("Simcoe"), a geophysical consulting firm independent of the Company, completed a Time-Domain 2D Alpha IP and resistivity survey over a grid on the Property between October 26 and 29, 2026. The program was designed to identify and prioritize potential lead-zinc-silver (Pb-Zn-Ag) mineralization. The Simcoe crew acquired 3.0 line-km along three east-west profiles, each 1.0 km long and spaced 200 m apart, using a reverse-and-forward dipole-pole-dipole configuration with 50 m station spacing and additional end-of-line current injections to improve depth investigation.

The IP Survey successfully identified two distinct chargeability anomalous zones (Z#1 and Z#2), comprising nine prioritized targets: three first-priority ("S#"), three second-priority ("W#"), and three third-priority ("P#") anomalies. Simcoe prioritized the anomalies by amplitude, size, possible line-to-line continuation and association between chargeability and resistivity. The resistivity data delineated predominantly N-S-trending inferred faults, curvilinear lithological contacts, and a central low-resistivity corridor bounded by high-resistivity zones, suggesting structural deformation and lithological contrasts.

The interpretation plan map showing the anomalous zones, priority targets and inferred structures is presented in Figure 1. The interpreted chargeability and resistivity 2D sections with characteristics and locations of the selected priority targets, along with the structural interpretation of the 2D sections are presented from Figure 2 to Figure 4. The characteristics of the interpreted anomalies, with their relevant lines, are presented in summary Table 1.

Figure 1 Interpretation Plan Map Showing Selected Priority Targets, Anomalous Zone/Trends and Structures

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Figure 2 Line 1N - Interpreted Chargeability and Resistivity Sections

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Figure 3 Line 2N - Interpreted Chargeability and Resistivity Sections

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Figure 4 Line 3N - Interpreted Chargeability and Resistivity Sections

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Table 1 Interpreted IP Anomalies Summary Table. Coordinates: WGS84 / UTM Zone 21N.





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Z#1 is located in the western part of the grid and represents the highest-priority zone identified by the survey, characterized by strong chargeability (>=9 mV/V), moderate to high resistivity, and association with inferred faults and geological contacts. Z#2 is situated in the eastern part of the grid and represents a second-priority zone characterized by moderate chargeability, variable resistivity, and associations with inferred faults and lithological contacts. Neither zone is fully delineated by the current survey coverage: the survey did not capture the closure of Z#1, and Z#2 remains open to the north and south.

Simcoe concluded that both zones characterize prospective exploration targets potentially favourable for lead-zinc-silver (Pb-Zn-Ag) sulphide mineralization.

"With the IP Survey now complete, we have an important new layer of data at the Property. We'll integrate these results with the other components of our Phase 1 program to build a more complete picture of the Property, and that combined dataset will guide our evaluation of next steps," said Kevin Zhou, President and CEO of Lynx.

Results from the channel sampling program remain pending, and the Company will report them once they have been received and reviewed.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P.Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101 and independent from Lynx, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Lynx Resources Corp.

Lynx is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. Its principal project is the Turner's Ridge Property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, in which it holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest. The Company may, from time to time, evaluate and acquire additional mineral properties of merit.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Please note that the interpreted results of the IP Survey do not necessarily represent mineralization, mineral grade or the full extent of the sources of the anomalies, and are not intended for metal differentiation. Different geological, structural and mineral assemblages may produce anomalies with similar response amplitude, shape, orientation and size, and the same geophysical response may support alternative interpretations. The geophysical responses are not diagnostic of specific mineral commodities, and the presence, type and economic significance of mineralization remain unconfirmed and require validation through geological mapping, geochemical sampling and drilling. There has been insufficient exploration by the Company or its Qualified Person to define a mineral resource or deposit, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploration plans and mineralization potential at the Property. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Property, the Company's exploration programs and results, and commodities prices that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the exploration potential of the Property and the nature and style of mineralization at the Property; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and resource commodities prices; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

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