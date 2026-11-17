Wyoming planning process advances, NVIDIA B200 order placed, U.S. data centre selected and additional opportunities under negotiation in Australia

Key Highlights

Wyoming AI data centre: Blockmate continues to work with the local city through the planning and permitting process for its industrial-area site.

Blockmate continues to work with the local city through the planning and permitting process for its industrial-area site. NVIDIA B200 deployment: the Company's first NVIDIA B200 compute node has been ordered and a specialist U.S. data centre has been selected.

the Company's first NVIDIA B200 compute node has been ordered and a specialist U.S. data centre has been selected. Commercial demand: Blockmate and Scannit have identified initial customer demand and are progressing commercial discussions ahead of deployment.

Blockmate and Scannit have identified initial customer demand and are progressing commercial discussions ahead of deployment. Australia: several additional data centre opportunities are currently under negotiation as Blockmate expands its AI infrastructure pipeline.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company"), an owner and operator of AI infrastructure, is pleased to provide an operational update across its AI infrastructure strategy and development pipeline.

The update reflects continued progress across Blockmate's three-part strategy of power and data centres, directly owned AI compute, and customer distribution.

Wyoming AI Data Centre

Blockmate continues to advance the planning and permitting process for its Wyoming AI data centre development.

The Company has had a number of constructive meetings and ongoing exchanges with the local city as both parties work through the planning process. This engagement remains active and is expected to continue as the project advances.

The site is located within an industrial area and remains under contractual control by Blockmate. The Company continues to target development of up to approximately 200 MW of AI and high-performance computing capacity, subject to zoning, engineering, permitting and other development requirements.

Blockmate intends to continue keeping shareholders informed as material milestones are reached.

NVIDIA B200 AI Compute Deployment

Following the Company's previously announced agreement with Scannit Inc. ("Scannit"), the order for Blockmate's first NVIDIA B200 AI compute node has now been placed.

The node comprises eight NVIDIA B200 GPUs and represents Blockmate's first directly owned AI compute infrastructure.

Blockmate and Scannit have also selected the specialist data centre in the United States where the node is expected to be installed and operated.

The Company and Scannit have identified initial customer demand for the planned compute capacity and are progressing commercial discussions ahead of deployment.

The deployment remains expected in Q1 2027, subject to vendor timing, NVIDIA allocation, commissioning and operational readiness.

The first node is intended to provide Blockmate with real-world operating data across customer demand, utilisation, rental pricing, uptime and operating costs before the Company commits additional capital to further AI compute deployments.

Australian Data Centre Opportunities

Blockmate is also progressing a number of potential data centre opportunities in Australia as part of its broader strategy to build exposure to AI infrastructure in power-constrained markets.

Several potential opportunities are currently under negotiation and are at varying stages of discussion.

No binding agreements have been entered into in relation to these opportunities and there can be no assurance that any of the discussions will result in a completed transaction. The Company intends to provide further information if and when any of these discussions reach a stage requiring public disclosure.

Building Blockmate's AI Infrastructure Platform

Blockmate's strategy continues to focus on three complementary layers:

Power and data centres:

including the Wyoming development and additional data centre opportunities currently being evaluated.

Directly owned AI compute:

beginning with the Company's first NVIDIA B200 compute node.

Customers and distribution:

including Blockmate's approximately 50% fully diluted ownership of Hivello, which provides a potential customer and distribution platform for infrastructure-backed products.

Together, these activities support Blockmate's strategy of building toward a vertically integrated AI infrastructure business spanning power, compute and customers.

Management Commentary

Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman of Blockmate, commented:

"We said we would keep shareholders informed as we moved from strategy into execution, and there has been continued progress across each part of the business."

"In Wyoming, we continue to work constructively with the local city through the planning process. Our first NVIDIA B200 node has now been ordered, we have selected the U.S. data centre where it will be deployed, and we are already seeing initial customer demand for the compute capacity."

"At the same time, we are progressing additional data centre opportunities in Australia. Our objective remains straightforward: build an AI infrastructure business across power, compute and customers, while deploying capital in a disciplined way as each opportunity develops."

Corporate and AGM Update

Blockmate is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 26, 2026. A total of 45,138,952 common shares ("Common Shares") were voted, representing the votes attached to 26.31% of all outstanding Common Shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting and Management Information Circular (the "Circular"), dated September 14, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders set the number of directors for the ensuing year at four, re-elected the current board of directors, consisting of Justin Rosenberg, Domenic Carosa, Corbin Comishin and Georg Hochwimmer, and re-appointed the auditor of the Company, Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants.

Shareholders also approved the adoption of a new fixed equity compensation plan (the "New Compensation Plan"), which replaces the existing plan. The New Compensation Plan increases the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance to 25,735,600, representing fifteen percent of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares. In connection with the adoption of the New Compensation Plan, disinterested shareholders of the Company also approved removal of certain restrictions from the New Compensation Plan which limit the maximum aggregate number of Common Shares issued pursuant to security-based compensation granted or issued to insiders and other persons.

For further information concerning the Meeting, and the matters approved, readers are encouraged to the review the Circular, a copy of which is available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Corporate Presentation

The Company's latest investor presentation is available at:

https://docsend.com/v/b43ft/mate-2026-deck

(ENDS)

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) is an owner and operator of AI infrastructure. The Company is building exposure across the AI infrastructure value chain, including data centres, directly owned AI compute infrastructure and customer distribution platforms.

Blockmate's strategy is to own and develop high-value AI infrastructure assets, work with specialist operating partners where appropriate, and create long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution, strategic relationships and vertical integration.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at:

https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continued planning, permitting and potential development of the Wyoming AI data centre; the potential size and capacity of the Wyoming development; the expected delivery, installation, commissioning and commercial operation of the NVIDIA B200 node; customer demand for AI compute capacity; the potential deployment of additional AI compute infrastructure; Blockmate's evaluation, negotiation and potential development or acquisition of data centre opportunities in Australia; Hivello's role as a potential customer and distribution platform; and Blockmate's broader AI infrastructure and vertical integration strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes are reasonable as of the date of this release, including continued engagement with local authorities, timely vendor delivery and commissioning, availability of power and financing, customer demand for AI compute, market rental pricing, operating costs, third-party negotiations and the Company's ability to successfully negotiate and complete potential transactions.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties including zoning and permitting requirements, power availability, engineering and development requirements, financing availability, vendor and delivery timing, customer demand, market rental pricing, operating costs, third-party negotiations and general market conditions.

There can be no assurance that any Australian data centre opportunity currently under discussion will result in a binding agreement or completed transaction.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324468