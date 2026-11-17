

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German economic confidence improved in October driven by declining oil prices and increased government expenditure, survey data from the Mannheim-based Centre for European Economic Research, or ZEW, showed Tuesday.



The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment rose more-than-expected to 35.6 in October from 28.1 in the previous month. The score was seen at 28.8.



Assessment about the current economic situation increased again. At -33.2, the current conditions index improved from -35.9. The reading was also better than forecast of -35.0.



'The German economy remains on its recovery track, albeit moving at a slow rate,' ZEW President Achim Wambach said.



Wambach noted that increasing manufacturing orders and falling oil prices are likely to underpin the upturn. 'The mainstay of the recovery has been government expenditure so far, but this leads to rising concerns about the sustainability of public debt,' he added.



The survey showed a mixed picture across industries, with widening gap particularly in the energy-intensive sectors.



The chemical and pharmaceutical industries and the electrical industry recorded increases, whereas prospects deteriorated in the metal manufacturing. The indicator for the construction industry moved deeper into negative territory.



The survey showed that economic confidence in the euro area also strengthened in November. The indicator gained eight points to 26.5. At the same time, the assessment of the economic situation was broadly unchanged at -14.7.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News