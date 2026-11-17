Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to report a summary of geochemical assay results from its winter 2026 drill program at the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project") located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and Mill facilities along Highway 914 (Figure 1).

The Company's inaugural drill program on Rocas was successful in confirming favourable geological settings for basement-hosted uranium deposits, intersecting key graphitic structures, hydrothermal alteration, and localized anomalous* uranium and other pathfinder elements indicative of a basement-hosted uranium system across multiple target areas. In addition, intervals of anomalous Rare Earth Elements ("REE") were identified in (3) three out of (4) four drill holes, with enriched concentrations of Total Rare Earth Element Oxides plus Yttrium ("TREO*") greater than 0.1%. Please see Appendix A for a corresponding table of individual REE results.

The Project is currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Collective Metals Inc. ("Collective") (CSE: COMT). A total of 962 metres were completed across four reconnaissance drill holes at the Upper Prawn Lake, Frog Lake, Southside, and Crab Lake target areas (Figure 2). The winter 2026 drill program was funded by Collective and operated by Standard Uranium.

Highlights

Uranium and REE Enrichment Confirmed: Analytical results from the winter 2026 drill campaign confirmed weakly anomalous uranium in (2) two of the (4) four completed drill holes and anomalous REE concentrations in (3) three holes with elevated assay results up to 0.990 wt.% TREO* in pegmatitic rocks.

Basement-Hosted System: Uranium enrichment is hosted within altered paragneiss and garnetiferous orthogneiss units. Structural setting includes reactivated graphitic fault zones, late quartz-carbonate veining, and uranium-system hydrothermal alteration styles - secondary hematite, clay replacement, chlorite, and carbonate - indicating a hydrothermal uranium-fertile system open along strike and at depth.

Elevated Pathfinder Elements: Several key uranium pathfinder elements are present in anomalous quantities in multiple drill holes within the crystalline basement, providing vectoring information for future programs; Including weakly to moderately anomalous Co, Cu, Mo, V, Ni, and Ag associated with elevated uranium in drill holes ROC-26-002 and ROC-26-003.

Follow Up Targets & Next Steps: Following the review of drilling and geophysical data sets, additional surface exploration and a second phase drilling program is being planned to follow-up along strike of mineralized drill holes and continue testing of priority regional drill targets across more than 5 km of untested conductor strike-length. In addition, the Company intends to expand geophysical coverage to further refine drill targets for phase 2 drilling.

"We are encouraged by the success of our inaugural drill program at Rocas, which marks the first drilling completed on the Project in history. Intersecting elevated uranium and REE concentrations in multiple drill holes during the first-ever drilling campaign bolsters the prospectivity of the Project," said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium. "Confirming our geophysical interpretation through intersections of favourable geological and structural settings associated with basement-hosted uranium systems further strengthens our confidence in the Project's potential."

Figure 1. Regional overview of the Rocas Project along Highway 914

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Figure 2. Geophysical map of the Rocas Project highlighting drill holes from the winter 2026 program.

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2026 Drill Program - Summary of Geochemical Results

The inaugural Rocas drill program tested high-priority target areas identified through integration of 2025 ground gravity data, historical VTEM electromagnetics, and surface geological information and mineralization recorded during the 2025 prospecting program1. Diamond core drilling intersected key geological characteristics of a uranium-bearing mineralized system across the Project, confirming the presence of significant graphitic structural systems and prospective hydrothermal alteration in the basement rock.

Partial-digestion uranium assay results and calculated TREO* concentrations from the program are summarized in Table 1. Partial-digestion uranium assays may provide a more effective exploration vector than total-digestion assays because they emphasize hydrothermal uranium while reducing the contribution from resistant accessory minerals. During early-stage targeting, interpreting partial digestion assays can be used as an exploration vector and improve discrimination between fertile lithologies and genuinely mineralized systems.

Targets were selected and prioritized based on compelling geophysical signatures and favorable geological/structural settings. Recent prospecting and mapping across the Project outlined multiple mineralized outcrops and boulders, including uranium concentrations up to 0.409 wt.% U 3 O 8 and TREO* results up to 9.83 wt.% at surface1.

Table 1. Summary of winter 2026 Rocas uranium and TREO* assay results. Uranium parts-per-million ("ppm") results are reported in partial digestion, with corresponding U 3 O 8 weight percent ("wt.%") results where applicable. TREO* results report Total Rare Earth Element Oxides + Yttrium ("wt.%").

DDH Orientation

Azi/Dip (°) Target Area Uranium and Rare-Earth Element Assay Highlights From (m) To (m) Width (m) Uranium (partial, ppm) U 3 O 8

(wt.%) TREO*

(wt.%) ROC-26-001 120/-70 Upper Prawn Lake 208.5 209.0 0.5 6.1 - 0.990 209.0 209.5 0.5 4.1 - 0.138 ROC-26-002 130/-60 Crab Lake 37.0 37.1 0.1 11.2 - - ROC-26-003 120/-50 Southside 40.5 41.0 0.5 36.0 0.0005 0.559 ROC-26-004 135/-70 Frog Lake 43.0 43.5 0.5 5.2 - 0.409 71.5 72.0 0.5 3.2 - 0.266

*In crystalline basement rocks, the Company considers concentrations of uranium >10 ppm U to be "weakly anomalous", concentrations >50 ppm U to be "moderately anomalous" and concentrations >100 ppm U to be "highly anomalous". Intervals represent drilled core lengths; True thicknesses of mineralized zones cannot be determined with certainty at this stage of exploration.

Figure 3. Drill core photo from ROC-26-003 highlighting anomalous uranium and REE associated with a mafic dyke intruding pelitic gneiss. Geochemical assay returned 36.0 ppm partial uranium and a calculated TREO* of 0.559 wt.% over 0.5 m from 40.5 to 41.0 m.

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Figure 4. Drill core photo from ROC-26-001: Graphitic shear zone in pelitic gneiss overprinted by pyrite- and pyrrhotite-lined fractures and veinlets.

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Figure 5. Drill core photo from ROC-26-003: Clay-altered graphitic pelitic gneiss (yellow), with reactivated gouge/cataclasite intervals (black), carbonate veining, and bounding hydrothermal hematite alteration (red).

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Next Steps & Follow Up

The analytical results in this release are being integrated with the detailed geological logging information and geophysical datasets to prioritize follow-up target areas for future drill testing, in addition to testing of numerous other priority regional targets.

The Company believes that the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade** basement-hosted uranium mineralization along a known fertile structural corridor south of, and along strike from, the Key Lake Operation (~210 mlb of uranium mined 1983 and 2002). Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Rocas has multiple untested shallow drill targets coincident with surface mineralization and minimal cover of glacial till.

This drill program marks the first drilling to be completed on the Project, and the results confirm uranium potential across multiple target areas. The Company will incorporate the results of the 2026 program into the exploration strategy at Rocas for follow-up exploration programs targeting basement hosted uranium mineralization.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. Basement samples were tested with ICP-MS2 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. All sandstone samples, and basement samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U 3 O 8 assay (reported in wt.%). Basement rock split interval samples range from 0.1 to 1.0 m. SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.

Samples containing clay alteration were sent to Rekasa Rocks Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan to be analyzed by Short Wavelength Infrared Reflectance ("SWIR") via a Portable Infrared Mineral Analyzer ("PIMA") to verify clay species.

REE oxide conversion factors2 were verified using the following formulas:

Convert REE (Rare Earth Element) ppm to REO (Rare Earth Oxide): REO % = (ppm / Atomic Weight of REE) * (Molecular Weight of REO / 10,000). Element-to-oxide conversion factor: Molecular weight of the oxide / atomic weight of the element. For oxides with more than one metal cation, account for the number of cations in the formula. See Appendix A and Table 2 for individual REE assay results.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second ("cps") using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. Because the orientation of mineralization is unknown, true widths are unknown and reported intervals represent core lengths. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. ("RSI") have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

References

1 Standard Uranium Confirms Anomalous Uranium and High-Grade Rare Earth Element Mineralization up to 9.83% TREO* at Surface on the Rocas Project, https://www.standarduranium.ca/news-releases/duplicate-standard-uranium-announces-plans-for-inaugural-drill-program-at-the-rocas-uranium-project

2 https://www.jcu.edu.au/advanced-analytical-centre/resources/element-to-stoichiometric-oxide-conversion-factors

*In crystalline basement rocks, the Company considers concentrations of uranium >10 ppm U to be "weakly anomalous", concentrations >50 ppm U to be "moderately anomalous" and concentrations >100 ppm U to be "highly anomalous". Intervals represent drilled core lengths; True thicknesses of mineralized zones cannot be determined with certainty at this stage of exploration.

**The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt.% U 3 O 8 to be "high-grade".

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 272,035 acres (110,089 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 59,748 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,604 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; timing of results of assays; geological interpretations including the Company's beliefs with respect to the Project and similarities to nearby deposits; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: that the transaction with Collective will proceed as planned; the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix A - REE Assay Results

Table 2. Winter 2026 Rocas individual REE assay results from drill holes ROC-26-001, ROC-26-003, and ROC-26-004. Intervals represent drilled core lengths; True thicknesses cannot be determined with certainty at this stage of exploration.

DDH Target Area From (m) To (m) Width (m) Ce

(ppm) Dy (ppm) Eu (ppm) Gd (ppm) Ho (ppm) La (ppm) Lu (ppm) Nd (ppm) Pr (ppm) Sm (ppm) Tb (ppm) Tm (ppm) Y (ppm) Yb (ppm) ROC-26-001 Upper Prawn Lake 208.5 209.0 0.5 3890 77.6 26 2.13 138 10.6 1880 0.98 1320 414 214 14.2 2.83 246 209.0 209.5 0.5 524 13 5.36 1.44 22.4 2.11 263 0.28 170 56.2 36.3 2.11 0.73 50.8 ROC-26-003 Southside 40.5 41.0 0.5 2250 21 6.64 5.67 37.3 3.06 1280 1.25 657 220 78.1 3.68 0.8 89.9 ROC-26-004 Frog Lake 43.0 43.5 0.5 1480 18.2 3.62 2.69 65.6 2.37 715 0.41 735 199 132 4.23 0.38 63.4 71.5 72.0 0.5 1040 17.4 7.14 2.07 40.3 3.86 472 0.14 367 112 72.6 3.95 0.76 79.1

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