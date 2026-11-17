Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLCG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per class "A" common share that will be payable on December 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2026. The dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its four main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc., Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. and Filogix Mortgage Technology Corporation, and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,800 agents. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324333