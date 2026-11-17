Amazon today announced plans to invest $7 billion in renewable energy projects in India by 2030, significantly expanding its renewable energy portfolio. This is in addition to the $4 billion in renewable energy investments already committed, positioning Amazon among India's leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free electricity. Amazon also announced four new utility-scale wind and solar projects with a combined total capacity of 934 MW in India. These include a 234 MW wind farm in Bijapur, Karnataka, to be developed by Sunsure, marking Amazon's largest wind project contracted in Asia to date; ...

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