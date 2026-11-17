Helsinki, Finland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - SpeedyIndex, a link indexing and index checking service, has launched an SEO MCP server, a Claude connector for SEO that lets AI assistants work with a SpeedyIndex account in plain language. In Claude, Claude Code, Cursor or VS Code, a user can ask the assistant to check whether pages are indexed in Google, Bing or Yandex, send unindexed URLs for indexing in Google or Yandex, check whether backlinks are still live and read Google positions from Rank Tracker. The connector is free to add and has no subscription.

Figure 1 - SpeedyIndex Illustration

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11143/324471_8914b13fd46c09a9_001full.jpg

MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard introduced by Anthropic in November 2024 that lets AI assistants call tools in other services. The SpeedyIndex MCP server is remote and works with any client that supports remote MCP over Streamable HTTP. Clients that run only local servers can use the npm package speedyindex-mcp, which has 14 of the 22 tools and needs Node.js 18 or later.

What the SpeedyIndex MCP server can do:

The SpeedyIndex MCP server has 22 tools. Fifteen only read data and are free. Seven change the account, and five of them spend tokens: creating an indexing task, submitting a single URL, creating an index check, creating a backlink check and starting a Rank Tracker check. Creating a Rank Tracker project and adding keywords are free.

SpeedyIndex MCP server as a Google index checker and indexing tool

The SpeedyIndex MCP server checks index status in Google, Bing and Yandex, with up to 10,000 URLs per task, and returns lists of indexed and unindexed pages. Indexing tasks cover Google and Yandex, also up to 10,000 URLs per task, with an optional drip feed over 2 to 30 days in Google. Google indexing is pay-per-indexed: tokens for URLs that are still not indexed at the check on day 7 are refunded automatically.

A typical request reads: "Check whether these 50 URLs are indexed in Google and send the ones that aren't for indexing." The index check and the indexing task both spend tokens. The AI client asks the user to confirm each one unless the user has set that tool to "Always allow."

SpeedyIndex MCP server as a backlink checker and rank tracker

The backlink checker reports the HTTP status, anchor text, nofollow attribute, Moz Domain Authority and spam score for each donor page, with up to 50 target domains per check. Rank Tracker covers Google desktop results, with up to five regions and 10 competitors per project and trends over up to 90 checks. Its tools return positions, changes since the previous check and whether Google's AI Overview cites the site.

The assistant can show the cost of a Rank Tracker check before it starts; a check reserves the maximum cost and returns the unused part. A Rank Tracker check costs 4 tokens per keyword at Top-10 depth; the launch price is 2 tokens until Dec. 2, 2026.

"SEO specialists already ask AI assistants to plan audits and read reports. Now the assistant can run the check itself and show the result in the same conversation," said Linda Bjorkvin, Project Manager at SpeedyIndex. "Reading data is free. Paid steps wait for the user's confirmation unless the user has allowed that tool to run without asking."

How to add the SpeedyIndex MCP server to Claude, Claude Code, Cursor and VS Code

In Claude, a user opens Customize, then Connectors, selects Add custom connector, enters https://mcp.speedyindex.com/mcp and signs in. Claude's Free plan allows one custom connector. Claude Code adds it with the "claude mcp add" command followed by sign-in, and Cursor and VS Code add it as an HTTP server in their MCP settings.

SpeedyIndex MCP server security

The user enters the SpeedyIndex API key on the SpeedyIndex sign-in page, not in the chat. The server has no database: the key is kept only inside an encrypted sign-in credential. The access token lasts one hour, and the sign-in renews for up to 90 days. Changing the API key in the dashboard ends all sign-ins. The connector cannot make payments, create invoices or delete projects and tasks.

The server is listed in the official MCP Registry, Glama and other MCP directories and has a public GitHub repository.

SpeedyIndex MCP server limits

Anthropic's documentation says custom connectors link Claude to services that Anthropic has not verified. Directory and registry listings are not endorsements, and SpeedyIndex is not affiliated with Anthropic or Google. Confirmation prompts come from the AI client; a user who sets a tool to "Always allow" will not be asked again. SpeedyIndex does not promise indexing times or indexing rates.

SpeedyIndex MCP server availability

The SpeedyIndex MCP server is available now. Setup instructions for each client and a 12-page PDF guide are on the connector page: https://en.speedyindex.com/mcp/. New accounts receive 100 free tokens, and tokens do not expire.

About SpeedyIndex

SpeedyIndex is a link indexing and index checking service for SEO specialists, webmasters and agencies. It submits links for indexing in Google and Yandex, checks index status in Google, Bing and Yandex, checks backlinks and tracks Google rankings. The service operates in six languages: English, Russian, Ukrainian, Spanish, French and Turkish. Website: https://en.speedyindex.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324471