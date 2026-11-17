- Additional results from a recently completed cosmetic study further support the marketing of Tome Foundational Treatment for skin renewal -

- Before-and-after photographs illustrate changes in skin appearance following four once-weekly treatments with the Tome Foundational Treatment -

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA) ("Dermata," or the "Company"), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today highlighted additional results and photos from its recently completed cosmetic clinical study evaluating Tome Foundational Treatment, the Company's recently launched once-weekly skin renewal treatment. Building on the positive topline results previously announced by the Company, the additional findings provide further insight into the Tome Foundational Treatment, including its ability to improve skin texture, tone, dark spots, smoothness, and overall appearance.

"We believe these additional findings and participant photos further reinforce our confidence in Tome Foundational Treatment and the opportunity to establish Tome as a premium skincare brand in the skincare and beauty market," said Gerry Proehl, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Dermata. "As a newly commercialized skincare brand, we believe demonstrating the visible benefits of our Tome products in a clinical setting is critical to building consumer confidence, establishing credibility, and driving consumer adoption. We believe the ability to pair participant assessments with before-and-after photography gives us compelling tools to communicate the benefits of Tome to consumers and skincare professionals," continued Mr. Proehl. "We are excited that the results from the clinical study appear to align with the real-world customer feedback we've received thus far. We are also encouraged with consumer interest in the Tome Foundational Treatment, having received over 1,000 orders since launch," concluded Mr. Proehl.

Additional Study Findings

Dermata's recently completed cosmetic clinical study consisted of 31 participants in an open label study of Tome Foundational Treatment. Participants applied Tome Foundational Treatment one time per week for four weeks and were evaluated by an investigator at multiple timepoints throughout the study on endpoints including fine lines, hyperpigmentation, dark spots, smoothness, firmness, radiance, and overall appearance. Participants also completed self-evaluations after four treatments.

After four treatments, participants reported the following:

77% of participants noticed improvements in their skin after 4 weeks.

74% of participants agree Tome Foundational Treatment feels like a professional skincare treatment.

74% of participants agreed the process of applying Tome Foundational Treatment was worth the results.

77% of participants noticed less downtime (redness, peeling) with each weekly treatment.

Before-and-after Photography Highlights Participant Results

As part of the study, participant photographs were obtained at baseline and after 4 treatments at the end of the study using the Canfield VISIA-CR system to document changes in skin appearance over the four-week treatment period. Selected before-and-after images from the clinical study illustrate changes experienced by participants in the study. Images below illustrate select participant results, actual results may vary.

Participant 14 - Baseline vs. End of Study

Participant 6 - Baseline vs. End of Study

The study also found that Tome Foundational Treatment was well tolerated by participants, with no treatment related adverse events reported. To view additional before-and-after photos of select participants, please visit tomeskincare.com.

Tome Foundational Treatment: A New Foundation for Your Skin

Tome Foundational Treatment is a once-weekly skin renewal treatment powered by Bioneedle, Dermata's hero ingredient consisting of 100% freshwater sponge, which the Company wild harvests and minimally processes into a fine, purified powder. Designed to be an easy addition to an existing skincare routine, Tome Foundational Treatment is intended to renew the appearance of the skin and improve the tone and texture of the user's skin over time. The once-weekly treatment reflects Tome's approach to skincare: providing powerful, not punishing products, with simple routines rooted in ancestral innovation.

Read about our skincare story at Tome.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions focused on the development and commercialization of both direct-to-consumer and professional skincare solutions. The Company leverages its experience in clinical dermatology and its Bioneedle technology to develop differentiated skincare products designed to address a variety of consumer skincare needs. Dermata's first commercial product, Tome Foundational Treatment, is now available, with additional innovations planned to follow. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information, please visit Dermata.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to commercialize skincare products; the timing of any future announcements; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, market acceptance of its products, and expansion into broader consumer markets; the expected timing and success of any planned product launches; the potential market acceptance of any products; the proposed benefits any clinical results will provide to support any product's commercial success; the Company's plan to incorporate study results into any marketing activities; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in product development and commercialization. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Dermata Investors:

Sean Proehl

Investor Relations

info@dermatarx.com

SOURCE: Dermata Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dermata-highlights-additional-results-and-photos-from-cosmetic-study-1252461