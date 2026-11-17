

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a modest increase in U.S. retail sales in the month of October.



The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.2 in October after climbing by 0.8 percent in September. The uptick in sales matched economist estimates.



Excluding sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales increased by 0.6 percent in October after jumping by an upwardly 1.1 percent in September.



Ex-auto sales were expected to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.9 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News