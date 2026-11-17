

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing an extended surge in U.S. import prices in the month of October.



The report said import prices shot up by 1.1 percent in October, matching the jump seen in September. Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.7 percent.



The Labor Department said export prices also jumped by 1.1 percent in October after spiking by an upwardly revised 2.4 percent in September.



Economists had expected export prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 2.2 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.



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