

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday, due to rumors that the Japanese government will intervene to support the country's currency.



The Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated on Friday that the government will work to maintain a stable foreign exchange market and that it is in close communication with US financial authorities about the currency market.



Additionally, wagers that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would soon raise interest rates provide some support for the Japanese yen (JPY).



European stocks edged lower following reports that the United States is preparing to tighten restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.



China's Foreign Ministry slammed the U.S. move a typical act of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction, adding that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests.



Analysts said the prospect of tighter U.S. curbs will likely overshadow talks when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at a summit in Shenzhen on Thursday.



In economic news, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed that the Japan's tertiary activity index decreased for the second straight month in September. The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.7 percent decline in August. Meanwhile, economists had expected a flat change.



On a yearly basis, tertiary activity stayed unchanged in September after rising 1.2 percent in the previous month.



In the European trading today, the yen rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 174.78 against the euro and nearly a 3-week high of 209.58 against the pound, from early lows of 175.45 and 210.32, respectively. If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 172.00 against the euro and 208.00 against the pound.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to a 6-day high of 158.87 and a 1-month high of 189.45 from early lows of 159.61 and 189.91, respectively. The yen may test resistance around 156.00 against the greenback and 187.00 against the franc.



Looking ahead, Canada housing starts for October, U.S. ADP weekly employment data, U.S. retail sales, export and import prices reports, all for October, U.S. New York Fed services activity index for November, U.S. business inventories for September, U.S. Redbook report and U.S NAHB housing market index for November are slated for release in the New York session.



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