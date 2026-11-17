

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government has confirmed investigation of the Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International over chip exports.



Megaspeed is a major buyer of billions in Nvidia chips with ties to Chinese tech giants like Alibaba.



Megaspeed attracted significant public attention last week as an affair between its former chief executive Alice Huang and former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang led to the ouster of the latter, and Nvidia losing heavily in the stock market.



U.S. intelligence memos alleged that Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to target Jensen Huang and influence him to limit AI chip exports.



The Chinese foreign ministry has rejected claims that Huang was targeted, saying the allegations were 'entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China.'



Nvidia Corp.'s Board of Directors had initiated an independent investigation over media report against its founder and CEO Jensen Huang being the target of a foreign intelligence effort, and allegations that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy.



This is in addition to Megaspeed launching an internal investigation into its business.



A joint statement issued by the Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice said that after identifying suspicious activity through proactive monitoring of potential sensitive semiconductor diversion, an investigation was launched into Megaspeed in 2024 for potential export control violations as the company was suspected of shifting Nvidia's most powerful technology to China.



In May 2025, Department of Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed. The next month, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its 'no sell' list. Based on an investigation by the Commerce Department, agents from its Bureau of Industry and Security, in conjunction with Singaporean law enforcement officials, conducted an on-site, in-person, end-use check at Megaspeed in June 2025 and interviewed CEO Alice Huang.



Following this, the Department of Justice took the lead role in the criminal investigation of Megaspeed.



The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce said that working together, officials from the two departments will bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred. This investigation is the result of the excellent work of the Department of Commerce under Secretary Howard Lutnick and the law enforcement efforts of the Department of Justice under Attorney General Todd Blanche,' says the joint statement.



The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce have an extremely strong track record of bringing semiconductor smugglers to justice. Under the Trump Administration, seventeen defendants across six separate investigations have been charged in connection with allegations of smuggling billions of dollars' worth of semiconductors. Furthermore, the Department of Commerce has brought monetary penalties to new highs across export control cases, representing an eighteen-fold increase over the Biden administration,' the statement added.



Last week, the Senate Banking Committee summoned Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify before the panel over his department's role in allowing Nvidia to export its advanced chips.



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