

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jeremy Barnum has informed the company of his intention to conclude his tenure after six years in the role.



Concurrently, the company announced that Bregje de Best will be appointed as the new CFO following its first-quarter 2027 financial reporting.



At that time, de Best will join the firmwide Operating Committee, while Barnum will become a Vice Chairman of the company and stay on until early 2028.



Bregje de Best currently serves as the CFO of the Commercial & Investment Bank.



In pre-market hours, JPM was trading at $335.43, down 0.85 percent on the NYSE.



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