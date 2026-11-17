One assistant across the tools that founders, investors, and sales teams already use, spotting the deals, calls and follow-ups that need attention, and offering to handle them, before anyone has to ask.

Airspeed, the AI-native GTM platform founded by former DeepMind researchers, today announced Airbots, the always-on chief of staff that lives in WhatsApp and iMessage. Airbots connects to the tools teams already use and tells them what needs doing before they ask. There's nothing to set up: it learns how each user and their company sell from every reply and correction. Airbots is available in early access. Join the waitlist today at Airbots.ai.

Rather than separate bots for separate jobs spread across the stack, Airbots is one proactive sales assistant for everything. Founders, investors, and sales teams choose which tools to connect from Google Workspace to Slack and Salesforce and receive tailored text updates about what's happening, when. They can reply to ask a question or hand off a task, just like messaging a colleague. A typical morning text might read: "You've got five calls today. Heads up: your champion at Acme left last week, and I've found her replacement. Want me to draft an intro before 2pm?"

"People are working harder than ever but important work still gets buried in the noise," said Adam Liska, CEO and co-founder of Airspeed. "AI was supposed to help. Too often, it's given people even more to keep up with. Salespeople and founders live on their phones, so Airbots meets them in their messages, with no new app, dashboard or rollout. It learns your company's playbook and pipeline until it works like a second 'you.'"

"Behind every message is a team of agents that never stops working," said Devang Agrawal, CTO and co-founder of Airspeed. "Teams don't need one bot per function. They need one assistant that understands context, learns from their feedback, and picks up work across email, CRM and connected tools without waiting to be asked."

For reps, Airbots points out when the deals they're focused on won't get them to quota, finds a new stakeholder to re-engage stalled deals, and spots accounts they haven't touched this quarter, with a reason to reach out and a draft ready to send. Sales leaders see where the quarter is likely to land and which deals could slip. Founders can set their priorities for the week and Airbots keeps them on track as new requests come in. Marketers can ask whether a campaign is coming up on sales calls.

Once connected across tech platforms, Airbots can suggest post-sale actions, look up what a customer pays straight from their contract, catch hanging threads, refresh call prep at the last minute, and flag the deals to fix before a forecast call. The more Airbots can see, the more it can do, like spotting when a lost deal is worth reopening in Salesforce, checking that every big deal on the team is in the right forecast category on HubSpot and Gong, and alerting as soon as a contract champion leaves (along with finding the new one on LinkedIn).

Users always stay in control. Airbots never sends an email unless a user asks it to, and users choose which tools it can access, with the option to disconnect any of them at any time. Airspeed is SOC 2 Type II compliant.

Join the Airbots waitlist at https://Airbots.ai/ or find out more via the one-pager.

About Airspeed

Airspeed is the execution layer for revenue teams, turning what's said in calls, emails and meetings into the next action that moves a deal forward, from CRM updates to deal risk to coaching. It is used by 180+ customers in 20 countries. Founded in 2022 by former DeepMind research scientists Adam Liska and Devang Agrawal, Airspeed is headquartered in London and New York and has raised more than $25 million (including its $20 million Series A in June 2026 led by DN Capital) from investors including Framework Venture Partners, Vi Partners, Atlassian Ventures, Point72 Ventures and Creator Fund.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117089497/en/

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Website: goairspeed.com

Press Contact

Chris Smith

chris.smith@goairspeed.com