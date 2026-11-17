

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An uptick in the tech segment of Wall Street futures boosted sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, helping major cryptocurrencies to trade well into the green territory. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has rallied to $2.20 trillion. Among the major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, Hyperliquid and Zcash are all trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.



With the E Mini Nasdaq 100 Futures Index rallying close to half a percent, a strong positive trend prevails in global cryptocurrency markets. The rally comes amidst a firm U.S. Dollar, a mixed trend in bond markets, a mild rally in the prices of the yellow metal and crude oil as well as a cautious yet positive outlook towards the tech sector.



Bitcoin traded between $64,070.20 and $65,148.90 during the past 24 hours. While Bitcoin dominates 59.3 percent of the overall market, Ethereum commands a market share of 10.1 percent.



The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against basket of 6 currencies is currently trading at 103.6, rising 0.05 percent from 103.55 a day earlier. The index had touched a high of 103.64 earlier in the trade.



The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows the likelihood of a quarter percentage rate hike in December declining to 93.4 percent from 95.5 percent on Monday. Meanwhile, the probability for a half percentage rate hike has increased to 6.6 percent from 4.5 percent a day earlier.



Aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $272 million, comprising long positions of $132 million and short positions of $140 million.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 1.37 percent higher on an overnight basis at $65,050.70. Bitcoin is however saddled with losses of 12.5 percent in the past week.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $8 million on Monday versus net outflows of $185 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $77 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 13th ranked Tesla and 15th ranked Eli Lilly.



Ethereum (ETH) has also added 1.03 percent overnight to $1,822.39. The leading alternate coin has however tumbled 13.1 percent in the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $8 million on Monday versus net inflows of $2 million on Friday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with net outflows of $5 million.



Ethereum has slipped to the 87th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB), the native coin of the BNB Chain ecosystem has risen 1 percent to $593.40. Weekly losses however amount to 13.6 percent.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency gained 2.7 percent overnight. Weekly losses amount to 9.9 percent in the past week. XRP is currently trading at $0.9764.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) rallied 4.6 percent overnight to $74.03. SOL has slipped 13.3 percent in the past week. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net inflows of $12 million on Monday in sharp contrast to net outflows of $3 million on Friday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.55 percent higher at $0.3062.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) surged 5.9 percent on an overnight basis to $69.56. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $8 million on Monday versus nil flows on Friday and Thursday.



10th ranked Zcash (ZEC) jumped 10.8 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $955.14. U.S.-listed Zcash Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows increasing to $9 million on Monday from $4 million on Friday.



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