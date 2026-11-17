Danske Bank Fair Fund Opens Claims Process to Compensate Eligible Investors in Danske ADRs and Common Stock

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RCB Fund Services, LLC, the Distribution Agent for the Danske Bank A/S ("Danske") Fair Fund (the "Danske Bank Fair Fund"), today announced the opening of the claims process for eligible investors who purchased Danske American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and/or Danske common stock during the applicable period.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") established the Danske Bank Fair Fund to compensate investors harmed by Danske's alleged misrepresentations concerning its anti-money laundering compliance program and the risks associated with deficiencies in that program.

Who is Eligible to Participate?

Pursuant to the Plan of Distribution (the "Plan") approved by the Court on July 13, 2026, individuals and entities that purchased Danske ADRs and/or Danske common stock between January 1, 2009, and September 18, 2018, inclusive, may be eligible to receive a distribution from the Danske Bank Fair Fund, subject to the eligibility requirements and other conditions set forth in the Plan. Investors can review the Plan and obtain additional information about the claims process at danskebankfairfund.com or sec.gov.

Eligible Securities

Danske ADRs: Ticker symbol - DNKEY

Danske common stock: ISIN: DK0010274414

How Will Recovery Amounts be Determined?

Distribution amounts will be calculated in accordance with the Plan. The amount, if any, that an eligible claimant may receive will depend on various factors, including the claimant's eligible transactions in the Eligible Securities, the dates and amounts of purchases and sales, the total recognized losses reflected in all approved claims, and the amount of funds available for distribution. The amount of any individual distribution will be subject to the allocation procedures and other provisions of the Plan.

How to File a Claim?

To seek compensation, eligible investors must submit a completed claim form, together with the required supporting documentation, on or before April 9, 2027. The easiest way to file a claim is online through the Danske Bank Fair Fund website at danskebankfairfund.com. Investors who are unable to file online may download a claim form from the website and mail the form and supporting documentation to the address below. Investors may also request a claim form by calling the toll-free number at (833) 697-5040 or by emailing info@danskebankfairfund.com.

Claim Filing Deadline

Claim forms must be submitted online or postmarked no later than midnight on April 9, 2027.

APPLY NOW!

danskebankfairfund.com

info@danskebankfairfund.com

Toll free number: (833) 697-5040.

International number: (315) 251-6012

Danske Bank Fair Fund, PO Box 6110, Syracuse, NY 13217-6110.

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