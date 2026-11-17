

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Man Wah Holdings Limited (1999.HK), a maker of sofas and related products, on Monday reported a steep decline in net income for the first half of fiscal 2027, hurt by higher raw material prices, as well as impairment losses on goodwill, intangible assets, and receivables.



For the six-month period ended September 30, the company posted a net income of HK$184.803 million, or 4.79 cents per share, less than HK$1.145 billion, or 29.54 cents per share in the same period last year. Profit before income tax moved down to HK$442.138 million from HK$1.468 billion in the previous year.



Revenue and other income was HK$8.229 billion, compared with HK$8.240 billion a year ago. Revenue increased to HK$8.155 billion from last year's HK$8.044 billion. The company's Sofas and ancillary products generated revenue and other income of HK$5.640 billion, higher than HK$5.550 billion in the previous year.



Man Wah Holdings will pay an interim dividend of HK$0.025 per share on or before December 22 to the shareholders of record as of December 4.



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