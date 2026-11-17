Viewers spend significantly more time watching Netflix than YouTube, across four major Latin American markets, according to new Omdia analysis of Digital i data presented at MIP Cancun.

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Average Daily Minutes by Service, 1H26

The findings challenge the assumption that YouTube's growing dominance in the US reflects viewing habits globally. While Netflix viewers spend more time watching the platform in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina, the opposite is true in the United States, where viewers spend more time watching YouTube.

In Colombia, Netflix viewers spend an average of 133 minutes per day watching the service, compared with 78 minutes for YouTube viewers, a difference of approximately 70%.

In Mexico, Netflix viewers spend 127 minutes per day watching the service, compared with 95 minutes for YouTube.

The same pattern emerges across Brazil and Argentina, where Netflix viewers spend an average of 111 and 126 minutes per day respectively, compared with 87 and 99 minutes for YouTube viewers.

By contrast, YouTube viewers in the United States spend an average of 112 minutes per day watching the platform, compared with 87 minutes for Netflix viewers.

Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media Entertainment at Omdia, commented: "Much of the conversation around Netflix and YouTube has focused on viewing trends in the US, but our analysis reveals a very different picture in Latin America. Netflix viewers on average are spending significantly more time per day watching the platform in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina. It's an important reminder that viewing habits vary considerably between markets, and US trends don't necessarily reflect what's happening elsewhere."

"The Digital i data shows there are significant differences in viewing trends between markets and regions and demonstrates why regional viewing habits matter. It is important to be fully informed of the specific content trends found in individual markets when making investment decisions as part of a holistic content strategy," added Rua Aguete.

The findings underline the importance of looking beyond global viewing trends when assessing competition between streaming platforms. Differences in regional consumption patterns have implications not only for content investment, but also for distribution strategies and how platforms measure audience engagement.

"YouTube has extraordinary reach but reach and engagement are not the same thing. In Latin America, Netflix is demonstrating the power of premium storytelling by investing heavily in creating content that directly resonates with local audiences to capture and retain viewers' attention," Rua Aguete concluded.

The research is based on Omdia analysis of Digital i data covering average daily viewing minutes per person across Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max during the first half of 2026. Data is collected across TV, mobile devices and PCs and is measured on a directly comparable basis.

Source: Omdia analysis of Digital i data, January-June 2026.

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Omdia, part of TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, makes our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

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Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com