

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing an extended surge in U.S. import prices in the month of October.



The report said import prices shot up by 1.1 percent in October, matching the jump seen in September. Economists had expected import prices to increase by 0.7 percent.



The sharp increase in import prices partly reflected a continued surge in prices for fuel imports, which spiked by 3.6 percent in October after soaring by 6.3 percent in September.



The report said prices for non-fuel imports also increased by 0.8 percent in October after climbing by 0.5 percent in September.



Higher prices for capital goods, consumer goods excluding automotives, non-fuel industrial supplies and materials and automotive vehicles, parts, and engines more than offset lower prices for foods, feeds, and beverages.



'Computer accessories prices continue to push capital goods prices higher as the rapid buildout of AI infrastructure remains evident in the data,' said Grace Zwemmer, U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.



She added, 'Fuel prices also contributed to the rise in the index in October but should turn to a relief in November's report because of the $30/barrel decline in global oil prices over the past month.'



The Labor Department said export prices also jumped by 1.1 percent in October after spiking by an upwardly revised 2.4 percent in September.



Economists had expected export prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 2.2 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.



The report said prices for agricultural exports shot up by 1.2 percent in October after spiking by 2.7 percent in September.



Prices for non-agricultural exports also jumped by 1.1 percent in October after surging by 2.4 percent in September.



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