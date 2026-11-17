

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of October, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve on Tuesday.



The Fed said industrial production fell by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.7 percent in September. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.



The unexpected decrease in industrial production came amid a sharp pullback in utilities output, which plunged by 4.3 percent in October after spiking by 4.4 percent in September.



Mining output also slid by 0.8 percent in October after dipping by 0.2 percent in September, while manufacturing output increased by 0.3 percent for the second straight month.



'Many durable goods sectors that are tethered to the AI buildout and federal defense spending made further advances, though a rebound in auto production drove overall factory output last month,' said Bernard Yaros, Deputy Chief U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.



He added, 'Output tends to lead employment, so the strength in durable goods industries suggest sectors tied to data centers and spending on national defense will continue to offset housing-related weakness.'



The Fed also said capacity utilization in the industrial sector fell to 76.4 percent in October from a downwardly revised 76.8 percent in September.



Economists had expected capacity utilization to edge down to 76.8 percent from the 76.9 percent originally reported for the previous month.



Capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector crept up to 76.0 percent, while capacity utilization in the mining and utilities sectors decreased to 86.4 percent and 70.2 percent, respectively.



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