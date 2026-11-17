

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing business inventories in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of September.



The report said business inventories climbed by 0.5 percent in September after rising by 0.4 percent in August.



Wholesale inventories grew by 0.7 percent during the month, while retail and manufacturing inventories both rose by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said business sales shot up by 1.8 percent in September after jumping by 1.2 percent in August.



Wholesale sales surged by 2.8 percent, manufacturing sales leapt by 1.3 percent and retail sales increased by 0.8 percent.



With sales jumping by much more than inventories, the total business inventories/sales ratio fell to 1.33 in September from 1.35 in August.



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