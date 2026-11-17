

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) on Tuesday announced that Vice Chair John Lawler will retire effective January 1, 2027, concluding a career spanning more than three decades with the automaker.



Lawler served as CFO from 2020 and vice chair since 2024. Awenate Cobbina will report to Executive Chair Bill Ford, while Baumbick and Carroll will report to CEO Jim Farley.



The vice chair position will remain vacant.



F is currently trading at $11.52 down $0.05 or 0.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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