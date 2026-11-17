Langeais - November 17, 2026

In € million

Figures currently under audit 2024-2025 2025-2026 Change 9 months 533.6 528.5 -1.0% 4th quarter 169.5 176.9 +4.4% 12 months 703.1 705.4 +0.3%

The Plastivaloire Group delivered a solid end to the fiscal year, returning to growth in the fourth quarter of 2025/26 (July to September), with turnover of €176.9 million, up 4.4% (+4.0% at constant exchange rates). This performance enabled the Group to achieve full-year turnover of €705.4 million, up 0.3% year-on-year (+1.1% at constant exchange rates), exceeding its initial guidance of around €690 million. The Plastivaloire Group once again demonstrated its resilience in an automotive market that remains uneven, as well as its ability to secure positions on the most promising vehicle programs.

Q4 growth driven by a rebound in the Americas region

Fourth-quarter turnover in the Automotive division (parts and tooling) amounted to €149.7 million, up 7.9% year-on-year. This strong performance was notably driven by a significant increase in tooling turnover, reflecting the order intake secured during the fiscal year. Parts sales also grew, benefiting from the strong commercial momentum of the vehicle programs on which the Group is positioned. The Industries division recorded turnover of €27.3 million, down 11.7%, reflecting a market environment that remains challenging.

The Automotive and Industries divisions accounted for 84.6% and 15.4% of quarterly turnover, respectively.

By geographic region, quarterly turnover in Europe[1] reached €147.2 million, up 2.1% (+2.7% at constant exchange rates). The Americas region (United States and Mexico) returned to strong growth, with turnover increasing by 17.4% (+11.1% at constant exchange rates), driven in particular by the ramp-up of production in Mexico. The region contributed €29.7 million to quarterly turnover.

Full-year turnover exceeded guidance

The Group generated full-fiscal year turnover of €705.4 million, representing a slight increase of 0.3% year-on-year (+1.1% at constant exchange rates) compared with the previous fiscal year, exceeding the guidance set at the beginning of the fiscal year ("around €690 million").

The Automotive division (parts and tooling) underpinned this performance, generating turnover of €601.0 million, up 2.9%, despite a market environment that remained mixed throughout the year. The Industries division contributed €104.3 million in turnover, down 12.4%, reflecting cyclically low production levels.

The Automotive and Industries divisions accounted for 85.2% and 14.8% of total annual turnover, respectively.

From a geographic perspective, Europe maintained a solid level of activity, contributing €614.7 million in turnover, up 0.5% (+1.6% at constant exchange rates). The Americas region (United States and Mexico) recovered a significant portion of its first-half shortfall during the second half of the fiscal year (+3.8% versus -6.8% in H1) and ended the year with turnover of €90.7 million, broadly in line with the previous fiscal year (-1.1%, or -1.6% at constant exchange rates).

Confirmation of FY 2025/26 EBITDA guidance

Supported by the solid level of activity recorded at the end of the fiscal year, Plastivaloire Group confirms its objective of achieving an EBITDA margin of between 8.5% and 9.0% for the full 2025/26 fiscal year.

As of 30 September 2026, free cash flow will be negative, reflecting a temporary increase in working capital requirements.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2026/27, Plastivaloire Group will continue to leverage its strong portfolio of programs while maintaining strict discipline over raw material costs and their pass-through to customers.

As in previous years, the Group's financial guidance for the new fiscal year will be communicated upon the publication of its 2025/26 annual results.

Antoine Doutriaux, Chief Executive Officer of Plastivaloire Group, commented: "The Plastivaloire Group delivered a solid performance in fiscal year 2025/26. We once again exceeded the €700 million turnover milestone, achieving a level above our initial expectations while confirming our profitability guidance. We enter the new fiscal year with both ambition and caution in an automotive and industrial environment that remains demanding. Commercial momentum remains solid, further reinforcing our position as a trusted partner to the world's leading automotive manufacturers."

Next financial publication: December 15, 2026

2025-2026 results

If you would like to receive financial information about Plastivaloire Group by e-mail, go to: www.actusnews.com

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries divisions.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 26 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

Contacts

Plastivaloire Group:

Vanessa Findeling on +33 (0)2 47 96 15 15

Actus finance & communication:

Investor Relations:

Guillaume Le Floch on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume on +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 79

Press Relations:

Amaury Dugast on +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[1] Including operations in Tunisia and Turkey.

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