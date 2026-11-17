

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published its weekly flu surveillance report for the week ending November 7, 2026.



According to the report, flu activity is rising in several parts of the country and is higher than normally expected for this time of the year.



However, an early increase in flu cases does not necessarily mean that the season will see a higher number of infections or become more severe overall.



The agency estimates that the flu has caused at least 2.6 million illnesses, 36,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths across the U.S. so far this season.



During Week 44, public health laboratories reported 680 flu virus samples. Of these, 670 were influenza A, and 10 were influenza B.



Further testing of 460 influenza A samples showed that 455 were A(H1N1)pdm09, while the remaining five were A(H3N2).



The CDC also reported two additional child deaths linked to seasonal flu this week, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths among children to five during the 2026-2027 flu season.



The agency's initial assessment shows that flu severity is currently low across all age groups, including children below 18 years, adults aged 18-64 and people aged 65 and above. However, this assessment may change as flu cases continue to rise.



The CDC's FluSight forecasts indicate that flu-related hospital admissions and emergency department visits could increase during the week ending November 28. Weekly flu-related hospital admissions are expected to range between 8,300 and 34,400. Meanwhile, the share of emergency department visits linked to flu could reach between 1.8% and 7.7%.



The CDC advises everyone aged six months and above to receive an annual flu vaccine. People who are eligible but have not yet taken their flu shot this season are encouraged to get vaccinated now.



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