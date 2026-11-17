

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Drinking six to eight cups of tea daily may help reduce the risk of blood vessel-related diseases, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.



The study, conducted in China, included 485,934 adults. Researchers followed the participants for an average of 9.05 years and recorded 14,863 cases of cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, pulmonary heart disease and peripheral artery disease.



The findings showed that people who regularly drank tea had an 11% lower risk of developing these diseases. Meanwhile, those who consumed around six to eight cups of tea daily had the lowest risk.



Notably, tea contains natural compounds called polyphenols, which act as antioxidants and may help reduce inflammation, improve blood vessel function and protect the body from oxidative stress.



The study also found that people who did not smoke, stayed physically active, and regularly drank tea had the lowest risk of vascular diseases.



Interestingly, black tea drinkers showed a more consistent association with a lower risk of vascular diseases than green tea drinkers.



The researchers concluded that tea consumption, along with other healthy lifestyle habits, could be an important factor to consider when studying ways to protect blood vessel health.



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