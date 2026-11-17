

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling to its lowest levels in over a year in the previous session, the price of gold has shown a modest move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday.



The price of gold showed a notable turnaround early in the day, recovering from early weakness to climb firmly into positive territory. Gold for December delivery has pulled back well off its highs since then but was last seen trading up $12.20 or 0.3 percent at $3,865.20 an ounce.



The modest rebound by the price of gold comes amid a downturn in the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index edging down by 0.1 percent after reaching its highest intraday level in well over a year.



The greenback moved to the downside following the release of a report from the Federal Reserve showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. industrial production in the month of October.



The Fed said industrial production fell by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.7 percent in September. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.



The unexpected decrease in industrial production came amid a sharp pullback in utilities output, which plunged by 4.3 percent in October after spiking by 4.4 percent in September.



Mining output also slid by 0.8 percent in October after dipping by 0.2 percent in September, while manufacturing output increased by 0.3 percent for the second straight month.



The dollar had advanced earlier in the day following the release of the Commerce Department's report on U.S. retail sales in the month of October.



While the report showed a relatively modest 0.2 percent increase in retail sales in October, a steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers limited the upside.



Excluding the slump in auto sales, retail sales increased by 0.6 percent in October, exceeding economist estimates for a 0.4 percent increase.



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