WPP Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Rose, to Explore the Importance of Data Independence and Trust in the Age of AI during C Space Keynote

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a media event in New York City, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) , owner and producer of CES , announces Cindy Rose, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, will take the C Space stage for a keynote. She will explore why data independence and trust have become critical foundations in the AI era, as it reshapes the advertising industry from end to end. As generative and agentic AI increasingly influence how decisions are made and products are bought, Rose will address why brands must now earn influence from both humans and algorithms - making trust, transparency and open standards imperative for brands.

"AI creates new opportunities across advertising, helping brands become more efficient, creative and connected to consumers," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President and CEO, CTA. "That transformation is driving growth across industries and will be on display at CES."

WPP is one of the world's leading marketing and media companies, serving many of the world's biggest brands. Its businesses span advertising, media, creative, production, public relations, brand strategy, commerce and customer experience. WPP brings those capabilities together to help companies build brands, reach audiences and drive growth globally.

Rose was appointed CEO of WPP in September 2025, having served on the company's Board as a Non-Executive Director since 2019. She has held senior leadership roles in the technology, telecommunications, media, entertainment and creative sectors, including Chief Operating Officer for Microsoft Global Enterprise, President of Microsoft Western Europe and CEO of Microsoft UK. Earlier in her career, she was Managing Director of the UK consumer division at Vodafone, Executive Director of Digital Entertainment at Virgin Media and spent 15 years at The Walt Disney Company in various senior leadership positions.

"I personally believe there has never been a more exciting time to be in this industry. Access to AI capability alone is no longer the differentiator; the ability to put AI to work to deliver growth and innovation for clients and build competitive advantage through unique marketing intelligence is the differentiator," said Rose. "Trust is not just a slogan or a soft value; it has become a commercial operating model. I can think of no better stage than CES to explore how the world's leading brands can harness enterprise AI at scale, while protecting the data independence and brand differentiation that ultimately determine who wins."

The keynote with Rose will happen Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 11 am on the Mariposa Ballroom stage at ARIA. More conversations around AI agents, brand marketing, creator marketing and customer engagement will take place during conference programming .

C Space at CES is the central hub for the marketing, advertising, content and entertainment industries. Bringing together global brands, media platforms, agencies, creators and technology innovators, C Space connects the leaders shaping audience engagement, brand storytelling and media innovation. At CES 2026, more than 19,000 industry attendees listed Marketing, Entertainment, Content and Advertising as one of their business interests and 68% were senior-level executives. The C Space Campus has slightly different hours than the rest of the show floor:

Tuesday, January 5: 9 AM to 6 PM (conference programming only)

Wednesday, January 6: 9 AM to 6 PM

Thursday, January 7: 9 AM to 6 PM

Register now for CES 2027.

About CES:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2027 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social .

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA):

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 17 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES - the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech . Follow us @CTAtech .

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