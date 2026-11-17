

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving to the downside early in the session, treasuries have turned higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.



Bond prices recovered from an early pullback in morning trading and have remained positive throughout the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has dipped 1.8 basis points to 5.103 percent.



The ten-year yield has added to the 3.0 basis points drop seen on Monday, pulling back further off its highest levels in a month.



The turnaround by treasuries came following the release of a report from the Federal Reserve showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. industrial production in the month of October.



The Fed said industrial production fell by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.7 percent in September. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.



The unexpected decrease in industrial production came amid a sharp pullback in utilities output, which plunged by 4.3 percent in October after spiking by 4.4 percent in September.



Mining output also slid by 0.8 percent in October after dipping by 0.2 percent in September, while manufacturing output increased by 0.3 percent for the second straight month.



Treasuries moved lower earlier in the day following the release of the Commerce Department's report on U.S. retail sales in the month of October.



While the report showed a relatively modest 0.2 percent increase in retail sales in October, a steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers limited the upside.



Excluding the slump in auto sales, retail sales increased by 0.6 percent in October, exceeding economist estimates for a 0.4 percent increase.



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