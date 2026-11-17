Brockville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Responsible Energy Corporation (TSXV: REH) ("Responsible Energy" or the "Company"), today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 13, 2026 (the "Meeting").

A total of 39,722,183 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing 66.53% of the issued and outstanding Shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting by the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders").

All of the matters put forward before the Shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's information circular dated October 13, 2026 (the "Information Circular"), were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting, as further detailed below.

Election of Directors

Each of the directors on the Company's board of directors (the "Board") listed as a nominee in the Information Circular were elected at the Meeting to serve as a director of the Company until the Company's next annual shareholders meeting or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name Of Nominee Votes cast FOR % Votes cast FOR Votes AGAINST % Votes AGAINST Gordon Fraser 39,722,183 100% 0 0% Graham Houze 39,722,183 100% 0 0% John L. Pallot 39,722,183 100% 0 0% John Coster 39,722,183 100% 0 0% Jason Gorel 39,722,183 100% 0 0%

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP ("MNP") as the Company's auditor and independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, and authorized the Board to fix MNP's remuneration.

Approval of the Company Stock Option Plan

Shareholders adopted an ordinary resolution ratifying, adopting and approving the renewal of the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") and authorizing the Board to make modifications in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Stock Option Plan is a 10% "rolling" stock option plan. Amendments to the Stock Option Plan were made as of April 27, 2026 in order to conform the plan to the requirements of the TSXV and in October 2026 to update the Stock Option Plan for the Company's name change and the fact the Company is no longer a Capital Pool Company under the TSXV Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation.

Gordon Fraser, President & Chief Executive Officer of Responsible Energy, said "Our first annual meeting since listing is a proud milestone for me. I thank our longstanding shareholders for their continued confidence and welcome our new shareholders. As we advance the commercialization of our FRG technology, I see significant opportunity ahead. My focus is on turning almost two decades of development into commercial success and lasting shareholder value."

About Responsible Energy

Responsible Energy Corporation is a Canadian clean technology company commercializing its multi-patented Free Radical Gasification (FRG) technology for the destruction of hazardous liquid waste, including aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) and other waste streams containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "REH".

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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