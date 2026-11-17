

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), deposit facility rate (5.00 percent) and lending facility rate (6.50 percent) all unchanged.



Japan will release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 25.8 percent on year, up from 18.9 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 20.0 percent, up from 16.7 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is seen at 956 billion yen following the 536.6 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.



Australia will provide Q3 numbers for its wage price index and also see October results for its leading economic index from the Melbourne Institute. In Q2, wages were up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.2 percent on year; the leading index was down 0.1 percent on month in September.



Malaysia will see Q3 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 5.3 percent on year - easing from 6.0 percent in the three months prior.



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