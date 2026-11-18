Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQX: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath") announces that it has entered into a research services agreement effective November 17, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Crystal Research Associates, LLC ("CRA"), pursuant to which CRA has agreed to prepare a written executive informational overview and quarterly updates for a term of two years to increase market awareness of the Company.

CRA is a New York-based independent research firm that provides services to companies of all sizes, including the preparation and distribution of research materials to institutional and retail investors.

As consideration for the services to be provided under the Agreement, the Company will pay CRA a cash fee of US$60,000 for the first year, payable as to US$25,000 upon execution of the Agreement, US$20,000 within 60 days of the date of the Agreement and US$15,000 within 30 days thereafter. A further cash fee of US$50,000 for the second year will be payable on the first anniversary of the date of the Agreement.

In addition, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company will grant CRA 300,000 stock options under the Company's long-term incentive plan at an exercise price of US$0.55, exercisable for a term of five years from the date of grant (the "Options"). The Options shall vest in equal tranches on the dates that are three, six, nine and twelve months following the date of grant.

CRA is an arm's length party with respect to the Company and does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or present intent to acquire such an interest, other than the Options.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the Exchange in accordance with Exchange Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market Making Activities. CRA has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange in providing services to the Company.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver and critical metals, which aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver and critical metal projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

Berenguela Silver-Copper-Manganese project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn project located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. A current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate was published on December 4, 2025.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project from Mandalay Resources; see Company news release dated August 11, 2022. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released on December 15, 2020 (available on SEDAR+ and the Company's web page).

Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal Ag-Au project, located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,



"Ralph Rushton"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, obtaining required Exchange approvals for the Agreement and the stock option grant; the provision of research services by CRA pursuant to the Agreement; the payment of cash fees to CRA under the Agreement; and the proposed grant of stock options to CRA and the terms and vesting thereof.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required Exchange approvals for the Agreement or the stock option grant; the possibility that CRA may not provide the services contemplated by the Agreement as anticipated; and changes in the Company's financial condition or available working capital.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required Exchange approvals for the Agreement and the stock option grant; that CRA will provide the services contemplated by the Agreement in accordance with its terms; and that the Company will have sufficient working capital to satisfy its payment obligations under the Agreement.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

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