

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is trading modestly higher on Wednesday, reversing some of the sharp losses in the previous two sessions, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 59,000 level, with gains in index heavyweights and a mixed performance across most other sectors.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 144.31 or 0.25 percent at 59,004.74, after touching a high of 59,630.95 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 2 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent, while Toyota is edging down 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is advancing almost 2 percent, while Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings are losing almost 1 percent each.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining almost 2 percent and Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.1 percent.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric, Canon and Sony are losing almost 1 percent each, while Panasonic is adding almost 3 percent.



Among other major gainers, Kokusai Electric is soaring almost 7 percent, while Lasertec and Sumco are jumping almost 5 percent each. Murata Manufacturing is advancing more than 4 percent, while Taiyo Yuden and Disco are gaining almost 4 percent each. Kioxia Holdings and NGK are adding more than 3 percent each, while TDK, Ibiden, Sharp and Omron are up almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Rakuten Group is tumbling almost 5 percent and Mercari is slipping more than 4 percent, while M3, Recruit Holdings and SHIFT are declining almost 4 percent each. Aeon and Nomura Research Institute are sliding more than 3 percent each, while LY, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Keio, Dai-ichi Life, NEC and Dentsu Group are declining almost 3 percent each.



In economic news, Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 476.5 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. That exceeded expectations for a deficit of 956 billion yen following the downwardly revised 556.5 billion yen shortfall in September (originally -536.6 billion yen).



Exports jumped 20.5 percent on year to 11.768 trillion yen, beating forecasts for an increase of 20.0 percent following the downwardly revised 16.5 percent gain in the previous month (originally 16.7 percent).



Imports climbed an annual 21.6 percent to 12.245 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 25.8 percent but up from the downwardly revised 18.5 percent increase a month earlier (originally 18.7 percent).



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 159 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stock moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the downward trend seen over the past few sessions. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Dow dropping to its lowest closing level in five months.



The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Dow tumbled 848.75 points or 1.6 percent to 50,759.42, the S&P 500 slumped 76.06 points or 1 percent to 7,340.53 and the Nasdaq slid 181.37 points or 0.7 percent to 24,328.38.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index plunged by 2.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.6 percent.



Crude oil regained some ground on Tuesday amid concerns about increasing tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose $0.35 or 0.4 percent at $86.07 a barrel.



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