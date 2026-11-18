

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Wednesday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as rising oil prices renewed concerns about global inflation risk and interest rate hikes amid increasing tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday.



Australian shares are trading modestly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous four sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling well below the 8,900 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in financial and energy stocks partially offset by gains in mining stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 21.90 points or 0.25 percent to 8,861.30, after hitting a low of 8,847.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 24.10 points or 0.27 percent to 8,973.20. Australian stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday.



Among major miners, BHP Group is advancing more than 2 percent, while Fortescue, Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 1 percent each.



Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy and Santos are edging down 0.3 percent each, while Beach energy is losing almost 1 percent. Origin Energy is edging up 0.2 percent.



In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is losing more than 3 percent and Xero is declining almost 2 percent. Appen is adding more than 1 percent, while WiseTech Global and Zip are gaining almost 1 percent each.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are losing more than 1 percent each, while National Australia bank and ANZ Banking are declining almost 2 percent each.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are losing almost 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources and Newmont are gaining more than 1 percent each. Genesis Minerals is advancing more than 4 percent.



In other news, shares in Nuix are skyrocketing almost 47 percent after the intelligence software company received an almost $1 billion takeover bid from US private equity firm Haveli.



Shares in Webjet Group are tumbling almost 8 percent after reporting downbeat results for the first-half, with earnings plunging by more than half.



Shares in Lendlease are plunging more than 15 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares to underweight, citing a period of deeper uncertainty over the coming months.



In economic news, Australia's wage price index was up a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in the previous quarter (originally 0.8 percent). On a yearly basis, wages rose 3.5 percent - again exceeding expectations for 3.4 percent and up from 3.2 percent in the three months prior.



Meanwhile, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index was flat on month in October 2026, marking its fourth consecutive month without growth. Meanwhile, its six-month annualized growth rate slipped to -0.14 percent from 0.06 percent in September, returning to negative, below-trend territory and broadly matching the weak readings seen early in the year. The shift points to a return to below-trend economic growth momentum in the first half of 2027. Westpac expects annual GDP growth to slow to 1.4 percent in 2026 before moderating further to a sluggish 1 percent in 2027.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.673 on Wednesday.



The Japanese stock market is trading modestly lower on Wednesday after opening in the green, extending the sharp losses in the previous two sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling below the 59,700 level, with weakness across most sectors led by financial and technology stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 58,696.54, down 163.89 points or 0.28 percent, after touching a high of 59,630.95 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 1 percent, while Toyota is flat.



In the tech space, Advantest is edging down 0.2 percent, Tokyo Electron is declining almost 3 percent and Screen Holdings is losing more than 2 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are declining more than 2 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 2 percent and Canon is edging down 0.3 percent, while Sony is edging up 0.2 percent and Panasonic is adding almost 2 percent.



Among other major losers, Resonac Holdings is plunging more than 6 percent, while Sumitomo Metal Mining and JX Advanced Metals are tumbling almost 6 percent each. Rakuten Group is sliding almost 5 percent and SHIFT is losing more than 4 percent, while M3, Sumitomo Pharma and Resona Holdings are declining almost 4 percent each. Nomura Research Institute and Mercari are slipping more than 3 percent each, while T&D Holdings, Recruit Holdings, NEC, LY and Dai-ichi Life are down almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Sharp and Kokusai Electric are gaining almost 3 percent each.



In economic news, Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 476.5 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. That exceeded expectations for a deficit of 956 billion yen following the downwardly revised 556.5 billion yen shortfall in September (originally -536.6 billion yen).



Exports jumped 20.5 percent on year to 11.768 trillion yen, beating forecasts for an increase of 20.0 percent following the downwardly revised 16.5 percent gain in the previous month (originally 16.7 percent).



Imports climbed an annual 21.6 percent to 12.245 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 25.8 percent but up from the downwardly revised 18.5 percent increase a month earlier (originally 18.7 percent).



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore is down 1.1 percent, while China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan are lower by between 0.1 and 0.8 percent each. New Zealand, South Korea and Indonesia are higher by between 0.2 and 0.4 percent each.



On Wall Street, stock moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the downward trend seen over the past few sessions. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Dow dropping to its lowest closing level in five months.



The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Dow tumbled 848.75 points or 1.6 percent to 50,759.42, the S&P 500 slumped 76.06 points or 1 percent to 7,340.53 and the Nasdaq slid 181.37 points or 0.7 percent to 24,328.38.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index plunged by 2.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.6 percent.



Crude oil regained some ground on Tuesday amid concerns about increasing tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose $0.35 or 0.4 percent at $86.07 a barrel.



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