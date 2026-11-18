

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Infratil (IFT.AX, IFT.NZ) reported first half net parent loss of NZ$248 million compared to surplus of NZ$606 million, prior year. Proportionate operational EBITDAF was NZ$711 million, up 28% from prior year period. Operating revenue increased to NZ$1.59 billion from NZ$1.45 billion.



For fiscal 2027, the company increased its Proportionate operational EBITDAF guidance to NZ$1.37 billion to NZ$1.44 billion up from prior guidance of NZ$1.32 billion-NZ$1.42 billion.



Infratil confirmed it will pay a partially imputed interim dividend of 7.4 cents per share on 21 December 2026. The dividend reinvestment plan will operate for the interim dividend.



Infratil shares are trading at NZ$13.68, up 3.64%.



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