

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY, VCISF, DG.PA), a French concessions and construction company, said on Tuesday that passenger traffic at Vinci Airports fell in the month of October. Commercial movements at Vinci Airports were also down 2.8 percent during October.



The company said that in the month of October, passenger traffic at Vinci Airports declined 1.4 percent from the same period last year. Year-to-date passenger traffic at Vinci Airports was down 0.3 percent, compared to the previous-year period. The major contributors to the traffic decline were Cambodia, Japan and the U.S.



During October, Vinci Airports' commercial movements declined 2.8 percent year-on-year, while for the 10 months, commercial movements fell 1.6 percent from the same period of 2025.



Regarding Vinci Autoroutes, intercity networks traffic was down 6.1 percent during October, and for the year-to-date period, the drop was 3.6 percent on a year-on-year basis.



On the Paris Exchange, DG.PA ended Tuesday's trading at 114.25 euros, down 1.00 euros or 0.87 percent.



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