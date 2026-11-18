dm Expands its Partnership with Vusion to Digitalize about 2,000 stores in Germany

Europe's largest drugstore retailer becomes the first worldwide to deploy the newest generation EdgeSense platform in its stores

PARIS, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vusion (Euronext Paris: VU), the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announces a major expansion of its partnership with dm-drogerie markt, Europe's largest drugstore retailer. The agreement covers the deployment of the newest EdgeSense platform in about 2,000 stores in Germany over the next three years.

With more than 4,200 stores across Europe and Germany's favorite retailer in EY-Parthenon's 2026 Retail Performance Ranking[1], dm is one of the continent's most influential players in beauty, health and everyday care. Its commitment to customer service, trusted value and an integrated store and online experience makes this rollout a significant reference for the next phase of physical retail digitalization.

The Vusion platform will help dm optimize the productivity and quality of in-store processes such as pricing, picking of online orders, replenishment, etc. The objective is to achieve perfect price integrity, accelerate e-commerce and improve on-shelf availability.

Beyond these initial use-cases, dm and Vusion aim to deepen their R&D collaboration to develop new shopping experiences. The product and location signals generated by EdgeSense will provide a data foundation for context-aware AI agents that can understand shoppers' requests and help them find relevant products within the store. The technology partnership will explore and test these applications in real store environments, combining dm's understanding of customer needs with Vusion's technology expertise.

"We want every visit to dm to be easy, enjoyable and relevant to our customers' needs. Technology should give our colleagues more freedom to focus on customers and make their daily work easier. With Vusion, we are creating the digital foundation to do this at scale, connecting our shelves with the information and services our teams need. Our customers will also find their way around our stores, discover the right products and access useful information. Our shared ambition is to develop technology around the way people want to shop," commented Christoph Werner, Chairman of the Management Board of dm-drogerie markt.

"dm's decision demonstrates how central connected stores have become to retail's future. Working with a retailer recognized for its customer focus shows how digitalization can strengthen the qualities that make physical retail successful. By connecting products, locations and store teams, we can improve execution today and build the real-world data foundation for AI agents to deliver new value tomorrow and enable connected shopping experiences," concluded Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of Vusion.

EdgeSense will create a digital map of products across dm's stores, enabling new services that make shopping easier and more intuitive. Precise product location will provide the foundation for indoor navigation, helping shoppers find the items they need more quickly. For store colleagues, the same capabilities will simplify product searches and online order preparation, giving them more time for advice and personal service. At the same time, EdgeSense will also interact natively with robots deployed in stores by Ubica to further enhance store operations and customer service.

Building on the adoption of the EdgeSense technology by other leading retailers, this expansion strengthens Vusion's position in the global drugstore sector and demonstrates the platform's relevance across retail formats.

About dm-drogerie markt

dm is a leading drugstore company and omnichannel retailer of drugstore products in Germany and Europe. In Germany, dm employs around 63,600 people and operates more than 2,150 dm stores.

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world. More information on www.vusion.com

[1] Source: https://www.ey.com/de_de/insights/consumer-products/ey-parthenon-retail-performance-ranking-2025

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