Tesla has announced the introduction of Powercore, a consolidated medium-voltage power electronics platform that combines a solid-state transformer, switchgear, and an inverter into a single enclosure rated for a nominal DC voltage of 800 V to 2,000 V and an AC voltage of 10 kV to 34.5 kV, providing up to 7.4 MW (9 MVA) of power at 34.5 kV AC. Powercore will be manufactured at Tesla facilities in the U.S. and the company plans to have it in operation in 2027. The company says the platform is designed to operate from -40°C to 55°C and can be covered by a warranty of up to 25 years. The Powercore ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...