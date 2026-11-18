

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported earnings for its first half that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $805 million, or $0.9 per share. This compares with $748 million, or $0.813 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Experian plc reported adjusted earnings of $868 million or $0.971 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $4.450 billion from $4.070 billion last year.



Experian plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $805 Mln. vs. $748 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.9 vs. $0.813 last year. -Revenue: $4.450 Bln vs. $4.070 Bln last year.



FY27 outlook: Benchmark EPS growth of c.12%



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