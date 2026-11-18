

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) reported earnings for its first half that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at GBP229 million, or GBP0.757 per share. This compares with GBP227 million, or GBP0.755 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Severn Trent Plc reported adjusted earnings of GBP358 million or GBP1.183 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to GBP1.537 billion from GBP1.437 billion last year.



Severn Trent Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP229 Mln. vs. GBP227 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.757 vs. GBP0.755 last year. -Revenue: GBP1.537 Bln vs. GBP1.437 Bln last year.



Outlook: We project Group adjusted EPS for 2027/28 to be at least 250.0 pence.



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