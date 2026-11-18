18 November 2026. The Vente-unique Group, a leading European Home & Living platform, today presents, at its first Investor Day, its strategy to become the leading listed European player in Home & Living while further strengthening its operational excellence. Vente-unique will leverage the complementarity of its various businesses, its international expansion and the ongoing digitalisation of the furniture market to continue its growth trajectory.

This new phase in the Group's history will be supported by the technological and logistical infrastructure already in place, sized to support this next phase of growth, as well as by the growing use of various artificial intelligence applications. The Group therefore does not require any significant new investment to support its ambitions.

A profitable growth strategy built on existing infrastructure

Following more than a decade of remarkable performance combining growth, operational discipline and profitability, with gross merchandise volume (GMV)[1] increasing at a 16% annual rate between 2016 and 2026, Vente-unique aims to established itself as a true European Home & Living platform, built around four complementary business pillars:

vente-unique.com, its historical core business, supported by a unique value-for-money positioning and continuously renewed brand appeal;

Habitat, the premium brand, which benefits from the Group's expertise to deliver sustained growth;

The marketplace, offering a carefully curated and complementary product selection;

Retail media, which is accelerating the monetisation of traffic.

Present in 20 European countries, Vente-unique has developed an integrated model spanning the entire value chain, from product selection to final delivery, leveraging full control of its proprietary technology platform and logistics operations.

The Group will leverage the following key growth drivers to achieve its ambition and strengthen its position in the European market:

The opportunity arising from the digitalisation of the European market : for every 1% of the €220 billion market that shifts online, Vente-unique has the potential to generate approximately €30 million of additional revenue[2];

: for every 1% of the €220 billion market that shifts online, Vente-unique has the potential to generate approximately €30 million of additional revenue[2]; The power of international expansion : by replicating the success achieved in France across the 20 countries in which it operates, Vente-unique could generate €1 billion in annual revenue, representing approximately more than four times its current level;

: by replicating the success achieved in France across the 20 countries in which it operates, Vente-unique could generate €1 billion in annual revenue, representing approximately more than four times its current level; The complementarity of its four business lines: with all of its offerings now being deployed across 20 countries, Vente-unique benefits from 80 distinct profit pools.

The Group already possesses the resources required to successfully execute this next phase of growth. In particular, it benefits from an agile and scalable technology platform, capable of integrating all business applications and being deployed across all countries in which the Group operates, as well as recognized logistics expertise focused on customer satisfaction, supported by two logistics facilities with sufficient capacity to accommodate future growth.

The Group's expertise will be further enhanced through the broader use of artificial intelligence across all business functions, improving decision-making and strengthening the resilience of its business model, with the objective of delivering superior performance and customer satisfaction throughout Europe.

This new momentum is already becoming visible. During the fiscal year ended September 2026, revenue growth accelerated quarter after quarter, reaching 29.5% during the last quarter of the fiscal year.

Sacha Vigna, Chief Executive Officer of Vente-unique, commented: "Over the past twenty years, we have consistently demonstrated our ability to methodically build a leading e-commerce player, delivering profitable growth year after year. Today, the time has come for us to establish ourselves as a true leading European Home & Living platform.

We can leverage the unique positioning of our historic Vente-unique brand, the full potential continually demonstrated by the premium Habitat brand, the strong trajectory of our marketplace business and the development of our retail media activities. These growth drivers are supported by a proprietary logistics and technology platform that is unmatched in our industry, powered by the talent of our 450 employees and enhanced by the use of artificial intelligence across the organization. We are now able to offer a comprehensive and compelling proposition to more than 400 million European consumers, as well as to industry professionals.

We are moving forward faster and faster, with confidence and a simple ambition: we have everything it takes to become the leading listed European player in the Home & Living sector and remain the champion of profitable growth!".

Next publication: FY 2025-26 results, 12 January 2027

About Vente-unique group

Founded in 2006, the Vente-unique Group (Euronext Growth: ALVU), a subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth: ALCAF), is a leading European Home & Living platform bringing together vente-unique.com, the Habitat brand, a marketplace and a retail media offering. Since its launch, the Group has served more than 3.5 million customers and currently operates across 20 European countries.

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com



ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

[1] Gross value, including VAT, of products and services sold, comprising direct product sales recognised upon shipment, marketplace sales recognised upon order confirmation, and other invoiced services and revenues.

[2] Based on a constant market penetration rate.

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