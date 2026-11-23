23 November 2026. The Vente-unique Group, a leading European Home & Living platform, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):
|Name of issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average daily share acquisition price
|Market
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|17/11/2026
|FR0010766667
|45
|17.918889
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|18/11/2026
|FR0010766667
|838
|17.113246
|ALXP
Next publication: FY 2025-26 results, 12 January 2027
Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume
|Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
|Investor relations
|Press relations
|vente-unique@actus.fr
|acdudicourt@actus.fr
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
|+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymhwY51mZ2qcnpxvapxnbWZjbplox5LJmGSVxZZuZp/Hmm2RlZhqmsqSamlimW5s
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
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