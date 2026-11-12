VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique further accelerated in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26 and delivered a record year

Paris, 12 November 2026

Q1 2025-2026 Q2 2025-2026 Q3 2025-2026 Q4 2025-2026 Revenue growth +11.7% +18.9% +23.4% +29.5%

Record annual gross merchandise volume (€348.7 million, +26.5%) and consolidated revenue (€243.1 million, +21.0%);

Strong momentum from the Group's growth drivers, including international sales, the Habitat brand and marketplace activities), together with a promising start for the retail media offering;

Expansion into four new European markets (Finland, Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary);

Another year of profitable growth, with an expected annual adjusted EBITDA margin[1] above the previous year's level (10.4%).

12 November 2026. The Vente-unique Group, a leading European Home & Living platform, announces its unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter (July 1, 2026 to September 30, 2026) and for the full 2025-26 financial year (October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026).

IFRS standards (€k) Q4 2024-2025 Q4 2025-2026 Q4 2025-2026 change 2025 2026 2025-2026 change Gross merchandise volume[2] 74,668 99,987 +33.9% 275,708 348,669 +26.5% Revenue 52,872 68,476 +29.5% 200,900 243,120 +21.0%

Building on the strong growth trajectory achieved in previous quarters, Vente-unique further accelerated in the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, with revenue rising by 29.5% to €68.5 million. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 33.9%, reaching the €100.0 million mark in a single quarter for the first time.

This performance enabled the Group to achieve a new record level of activity for the full year, with annual GMV reaching €348.7 million, up 26.5%, and consolidated revenue amounting to €243.1 million, also posting strong growth of 21.0%. The acceleration in growth throughout the year, combined with the Group's strong international momentum, reflects the successful execution of its various profitable growth initiatives.

Record-breaking sales performance

All of the Group's business activities contributed to this performance. The vente-unique.com platform continued to benefit from its highly relevant value-for-money positioning, enhanced product availability supported by the second warehouse, and stronger brand appeal driven by the rollout of a new artistic direction, showcasing the product offering more effectively and attracting new customer segments.

Meanwhile, the Habitat brand further confirmed its commercial success and fully benefited from the Group's various areas of expertise, with revenue more than doubling year-on-year. The Group has once again demonstrated its ability to capture the structural growth of the online home & living market and, in a consolidating industry environment, further strengthened its position as a leading player at the European level.

At the same time, the marketplace continued its strong growth trajectory, accounting for 21.8% of e-commerce GMV, up 5 percentage points year-on-year. This performance was supported by a complementary selection of high-quality products and steadily increasing brand awareness.

Finally, the retail media activity delivered a promising start and further enhanced the Group's value proposition for third-party sellers. Vente-unique has therefore demonstrated its ability to monetize the growing attractiveness of its platform, progressively building an additional growth driver for the future.

A continued strong international momentum

IFRS standards (€k) Q4 2024-2025 Q4 2025-2026 Q4 2025-2026 change 2025 2026 2025-2026 change Revenue 52,872 68,476 +29.5% 200,900 243,120 +21.0% Of which France 27,188 30,113 +10.8% 100,114 109,164 +9.0% Of which Central and Northern Europe[3] 17,072 25,717 +50.6% 67,219 89,322 +32.9% Of which Southern Europe[4] 8,612 12,646 +46.8% 33,567 44,635 +33.0%

The Group delivered outstanding international growth, with international sales accounting for 55% of total revenue, up 5 percentage points year-on-year. Growth remained strong throughout the fiscal year, reflecting in particular the successful commercial launch in the five countries opened during the year (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Ireland and the United Kingdom).

Momentum remained particularly strong throughout the fiscal year in Central and Northern Europe (+32.9%), with growth accelerating progressively to +50.6% in the fourth quarter, notably supported by the successful expansion into Scandinavia. Southern Europe (+33.0%) once again demonstrated its resilience, maintaining a high growth rate while further strengthening its market positions. In France, revenue growth remained robust at +9.0% despite a subdued market backdrop, notably driven by the continued success of the Habitat brand.

A 20th consecutive year of profitable growth

The Vente-unique Group delivered another year of profitable growth and expects its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin to exceed the prior year's level (10.4%), demonstrating the resilience of its business model despite one-off costs associated with the opening of its second logistics hub near Moulins (France).

Outlook

The Vente-unique Group continues its international expansion, with launches in four new countries at the beginning of the financial year (Finland, Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary), once again demonstrating its proven expertise and technological capabilities in successfully entering new markets. The offering of the vente-unique.com website and marketplace is now available in 20 countries, while the Habitat brand has been rolled out across 12 countries.

Building on the relevance of its business model and the investments made to enhance product availability and strengthen brand awareness, the Vente-unique Group is well positioned to continue its profitable growth trajectory in fiscal year 2026-27.

Next publication: FY 2025-26 results, 12 January 2027

About Vente-unique group

Founded in 2006, the Vente-unique Group (Euronext Growth: ALVU), a subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth: ALCAF), is a leading European Home & Living platform bringing together vente-unique.com, the Habitat brand, a marketplace and a retail media offering. Since its launch, the Group has served more than 3.5 million customers and currently operates across 20 European countries.

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

[1] Adjusted EBITDA = current operating income + net depreciation and amortisation expense + net provisions and impairment charges - reversals of provisions and impairment losses, before share-based compensation expense.

[2] Gross Merchandise Value (GMV): gross value, including VAT, of products and services sold, comprising direct product sales recognised upon shipment, marketplace sales recognised upon order confirmation, and other billed services and revenues.

[3] Germany + Austria + Belgium + Denmark +Irland + Luxembourg + Norway + Netherlands + Poland + Sweden + Switzerland + United Kingdom.

[4] Spain + Italy + Portugal.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nGxqlpptl2eZm3BqZpyZamJrnJiTxJbKZWGbyWFsa5uaaZxgmphoZ5ySamlimGlp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:Download the PDF