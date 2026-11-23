23 November 2026. The Vente-unique Group, a leading European Home & Living platform, has been awarded in France Customer Service of the Year* in the Furniture & Home Décor category for the fifth consecutive year. This distinction highlights Vente-unique's sustained commitment to delivering a seamless, personalized and efficient customer experience to every client.

* Ipsos BVA - Viséo CI study. Further information available at escda.fr.

20 years of excellence in customer experience

As consumer expectations for online retail continue to rise, Vente-unique places customer satisfaction at the core of its growth strategy. Through personalized support and rigorous management of every step of the customer journey, the Group has spent more than 20 years delivering a shopping experience that is seamless, human and efficient, in line with its mission to bring "happiness to every floor", from click to delivery.

AI enhancing human service

Now operating in 20 countries, Vente-unique supports its customers across all communication channels, including phone, email, contact forms, social media, WhatsApp and live chat. The objective is clear: to deliver the same high standard of service everywhere, in the customer's own language and from the very first interaction.

To take customer service to the next level, the Company has deployed SCALIA, its artificial intelligence-powered automation platform. The solution centralizes all communication channels, provides access to the entire back-office environment, identifies the reason for each customer inquiry and suggests an appropriate response. Every reply is nonetheless reviewed and approved by a customer service advisor, while dedicated expert agents validate the responses used to continuously train and improve the AI.

Clémence Lambert, Customer Service Director at Vente-unique, commented: "Being recognized in the 20th edition of the Customer Service of the Year awards is, above all, a testament to a collective achievement. Behind this distinction lies the daily commitment of all our teams to serving our customers. For us, a successful customer experience is one that goes almost unnoticed: providing the right answer, at the first point of contact and in the customer's own language. Through SCALIA, AI helps us enhance both efficiency and service quality, while people remain firmly in control of what matters most."

Significant outperforming industry benchmarks average

The Customer Service of the Year award is based on an independent mystery shopper evaluation process. During an eight-week assessment period, each participating company undergoes 205 customer interaction tests covering pre-sales, sales and after-sales situations. Performance is measured against key criteria including responsiveness, personalization, empathy and service quality across all customer contact channels.

With a score of 16.94/20, Vente-unique ranked well above the 14.20/20 category average in Furniture & Home Décor. The Group also significantly exceeded the overall average score of 13.63/20 recorded across all participating companies and sectors.

This fifth consecutive recognition in France underscores the Group's sustained commitment to delivering outstanding customer service. A powerful endorsement of consumer trust, it also supports stronger customer retention and long-term loyalty

Next publication: FY 2025-26 results, 12 January 2027

About the Vente-unique group

Founded in 2006, the Vente-unique Group (Euronext Growth: ALVU), a subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth: ALCAF), is a leading European Home & Living platform bringing together vente-unique.com, the Habitat brand, a marketplace and a retail media offering. Since its launch, the Group has served more than 3.5 million customers and currently operates across 20 European countries.

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com



ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor relations Press relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

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