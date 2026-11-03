VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

3 November 2026. The Vente-unique Group, Europe's leading Home & Living platform, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):
|Name of issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average daily share acquisition price
|Market
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|26/10/2026
|FR0010766667
|8
|14.4
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|27/10/2026
|FR0010766667
|295
|14.404746
|ALXP
Next publication: annual 2025-2026 revenue, 12 November 2026
Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com
About Vente-unique
Founded in 2006, the Vente-unique Group (Euronext Growth: ALVU), a subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth: ALCAF), is a leading European Home & Living platform bringing together vente-unique.com, the Habitat brand, a marketplace and a retail media offering. Since its launch, the Group has served more than 3.5 million customers and currently operates across 20 European countries.
|
ACTUS finance & communication
|Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume
|Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
|Investor relations
|Press relations
|vente-unique@actus.fr
|acdudicourt@actus.fr
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
|+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xm+flZ1qamyZmp+dZphoamaZaZhkmpScamGZyWeZZ5aYZ3Flm25pnMaSamlilm1r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
Download the PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire