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WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker: 8M8
Stuttgart
16.11.26 | 17:31
18,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,10019,00018:44
Actusnews Wire
16.11.2026 18:23 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

12 November 2026. The Vente-unique Group, a leading European Home & Living platform, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7012/11/2026FR001076666754016.506111ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7013/11/2026FR001076666766417.127485ALXP

Next publication: FY 2025-26 results, 12 January 2027

About Vente-unique group
Founded in 2006, the Vente-unique Group (Euronext Growth: ALVU), a subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth: ALCAF), is a leading European Home & Living platform bringing together vente-unique.com, the Habitat brand, a marketplace and a retail media offering. Since its launch, the Group has served more than 3.5 million customers and currently operates across 20 European countries.

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor relationsPress relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
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Full and original release in PDF format:
Download the PDF

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