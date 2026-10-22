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WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M8
Stuttgart
22.10.26 | 19:01
12,950 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,95013,55019:24
Actusnews Wire
22.10.2026 18:53 Uhr
156 Leser
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VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com announces the organization of its first Investor Day on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, following another remarkable 2025-2026 financial year

22 October 2026. The Vente-unique Group, a leading Home & Living platform in Europe, announces the organization of its Investor Day following another financial year marked by an acceleration in its profitable growth trajectory, and presents its financial calendar for fiscal year 2026-2027.

Accelerating growth momentum throughout FY 2025-2026

Consistent with the trend observed over the first nine months of the year, the Group's growth momentum further strengthened in the fourth quarter (July to September 2026). Supported by the strong contribution from its growth drivers, this outstanding performance enabled the Group to achieve a new record level of activity for the year, both in gross merchandise volume (GMV) and consolidated revenue, exceeding analysts' consensus forecasts.

The Group will publish its FY 2025-2026 revenue release on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Investor Day to be held on November 18, 2026

As part of its transformation into a leading European Home & Living platform, the Vente-unique Group will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, bringing together institutional investors and sell-side analysts.

During the event, members of the Executive Committee will provide an in-depth presentation of the Group's strategy, which is underpinned by complementary business activities offering strong growth opportunities across Europe and supported by best-in-class sourcing, logistics, marketing and technology capabilities.

For further information regarding this event, which is reserved for professional investors, please contact vente-unique@actus.fr.

Financial calendar FY 2026-2027

Publication date
FY 2025-26 full-year resultsTuesday, 12 January 2027
FY 2025-26 annual financial reportThursday, 28 January 2027
Q1 2026-27 revenueThursday, 11 February 2027
H1 2026-27 revenueWednesday, 12 May 2027
H1 2026-27 resultsTuesday, 15 June 2027
H1 2026-27 half-year financial reportTuesday, 29 June 2027
Q3 2026-27 revenueWednesday, 21 July 2027
FY 2026-27 RevenueTuesday, 16 November 2027

The above dates are provisional and subject to change. All announcements will be released prior to the opening of trading on Euronext Paris.

Next publication: FY 2025-2026 revenue, 12 November 2026

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique Group (Euronext Growth: ALVU), a subsidiary of CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth: ALCAF), is a leading European Home & Living platform bringing together vente-unique.com, the Habitat brand, a marketplace and a retail media offering. Since its launch, the Group has served more than 3.5 million customers and currently operates across 20 European countries.


ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor relationsPress relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
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